We've alluded to this Sichuanese dish in posts and comments several times before on Language, but this is the first time I have captured it in the wild (at Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House in Philadelphia's Chinatown):

kǒushuǐ 口水 ("mouth + water") = "saliva"

liú kǒushuǐ 流口水 ("flow + mouth + water") = "slobber; slaver; salivate; drool; dribble; drivel"

kǒushuǐ jī 口水鸡 ("mouth + water + chicken") = "mouthwatering chicken", i.e., "steamed chicken with chili sauce".

I will try out this peculiarly named dish the next time I go to Chinatown and see if it lives up to its sensational name.

[Thanks to Zihan Guo]

