From Jerry Friedman:

A secondary school in London banned various slang and "filler" expressions in formal contexts. Linguists consulted by the Guardian don't think it's a good idea (though I wonder whether all the people consulted were linguists).

"Oh my days: linguists lament slang ban in London school: Exclusive: ‘like’, ‘bare’, ‘that’s long’ and ‘cut eyes at me’ among terms showing up in pupils’ work now vetoed in classroom", by Robert Booth, The Guardian (9/30/21)

Here's a list of the forbidden expressions:

Banned words and phrases at Ark All Saints academy Fillers The following words must not be used at the beginning of sentences: Ermmm … Because … No … Like … Say … You see … You know … Basically …



Slang and Idioms

These expressions must not be used.

He cut his eyes at me (he shot me a withering sidelong glance) Oh my days (my goodness) Oh my God That’s a neck (you need a slap for that) Wow That’s long (that’s boring, tough or tedious) Bare (very, extremely) Cuss (swear or abuse)



I'm familiar with fewer than half of the items under "Slang and Idioms". For example, I had no clue about:

“he cut his eyes at me”, which the Collins dictionary says originates in the Caribbean and means to look rudely at a person and then turn away sharply while closing one’s eyes dismissively.

In defense of the Ark All Saints academy administration, the list "is intended to steer the language used in formal learning situations and exams rather than in the playground…." The linguists quoted in the article, however, are overwhelmingly opposed to limiting such expressions even in the students' written work.

