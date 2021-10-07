Slang and fillers not allowed
« previous post |
From Jerry Friedman:
A secondary school in London banned various slang and "filler" expressions in formal contexts. Linguists consulted by the Guardian don't think it's a good idea (though I wonder whether all the people consulted were linguists).
"Oh my days: linguists lament slang ban in London school: Exclusive: ‘like’, ‘bare’, ‘that’s long’ and ‘cut eyes at me’ among terms showing up in pupils’ work now vetoed in classroom", by Robert Booth, The Guardian (9/30/21)
Banned words and phrases at Ark All Saints academy
Fillers
The following words must not be used at the beginning of sentences:
-
-
Ermmm …
-
Because …
-
No …
-
Like …
-
Say …
-
You see …
-
You know …
-
Basically …
-
Slang and Idioms
These expressions must not be used.
-
-
He cut his eyes at me (he shot me a withering sidelong glance)
-
Oh my days (my goodness)
-
Oh my God
-
That’s a neck (you need a slap for that)
-
Wow
-
That’s long (that’s boring, tough or tedious)
-
Bare (very, extremely)
-
Cuss (swear or abuse)
-
I'm familiar with fewer than half of the items under "Slang and Idioms". For example, I had no clue about:
“he cut his eyes at me”, which the Collins dictionary says originates in the Caribbean and means to look rudely at a person and then turn away sharply while closing one’s eyes dismissively.
In defense of the Ark All Saints academy administration, the list "is intended to steer the language used in formal learning situations and exams rather than in the playground…." The linguists quoted in the article, however, are overwhelmingly opposed to limiting such expressions even in the students' written work.
Selected readings
- "I feel like 'I feel like'" (9/2/21)
- "That, that, that…" (1/24/16)
- "'That, that, that…', part 2" (8/28/20)
- "'That, that, that…', part 3" (9/14/20)
- "A Chinese analog to English 'you know'" (11/22/19)
Philip Taylor said,
October 7, 2021 @ 5:52 am
Hallelujah. Finally a return to common sense, a time when teachers taught their pupils to write properly rather than merely tolerated whatever the latter saw fit to write and linguistics saw fit to condone.
AG said,
October 7, 2021 @ 6:13 am
With respect, Philip, I'd like to add my opinion that *good* teaching would be to notice students' use of a non-formal term, and then guide them to familiarity with a range of more formal alternative in their next draft. *Terrible* teaching would be to issue a list of prohibitions.
Philip Taylor said,
October 7, 2021 @ 6:23 am
I think that proscriptions have their place, AG, but in general I tend to agree with you. And of course I meant to write "and linguists saw fit to condone" rather than as typed.
B Smith said,
October 7, 2021 @ 6:32 am
I had a language teacher who allowed the use of any expression as long as it was in the language being taught. Also, I question the prohibition of phrases whilst allowing the action it describes. This surely gets a cut eye from me and a simultaneous "suck teeth" as well.
N said,
October 7, 2021 @ 6:40 am
I am 37 years old and if I had to remember a list of words I couldn't start a sentence with, especially if some of the forbidden were unremarkable in that position in my native dialect, I wouldn't be able to speak at all. I'd need to carry a checklist with me and consult it before every sentence.
Mike Grubb said,
October 7, 2021 @ 8:19 am
So they consider starting a sentence with the causal conjunction "because" to be "filler"? Does this just go back to the bugaboo about having a fronted subordinate clause without an independent one or is there some other rationale I'm not familiar with? If "because" is prohibited, why not "since"?