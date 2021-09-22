Boris Johnson: "prenez un grip", "donnez-moi un break"
Spectacular code-switching:
Boris Johnson, speaking outside the Capitol, says it’s time for the French to “prenez un grip” and “donnez-moi un break” after the spat over a U.K. submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia pic.twitter.com/FpVywohTjK— Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) September 22, 2021
BJ's language mixing is as tangled as his hair. He needs a comb for both.
- [Thanks to Donald Clarke]
Victor Mair said,
September 22, 2021 @ 1:51 pm
Heark(en)ing back to our many discussions of gender in recent weeks, I'm wondering if such nakedly borrowed nouns in French are always masculine — unless they are obviously feminine by physical / biological gender.
Laura Morland said,
September 22, 2021 @ 2:09 pm
In my experience (living in Paris for ~ 20 years), the gender of borrowed nouns matches the gender of the French name for said noun. For example, our Internet is furnished by "la Livebox" — "box" is feminine because "boîte" is feminine in French.
However, "break" might find its best French equivalent in the word "pause," (as in "une pause café" = "coffee break"), and so that theory runs dry here.
On the other hand, the French have already borrowed the word "break" from us – "un break" is the common word for a "station wagon"!
Bob Ladd said,
September 22, 2021 @ 2:47 pm
In the UK context, and coming from Johnson, this is almost surely a very special case of code-switching, and it's probably pointless to try to find generalisations. The satrical magazine Private Eye has a long-running column called "Let's Parler Franglais" where this sort of mash-up of the languages is deployed for vaguely humorous purposes. The whole thing was started decades ago by someone called Miles Kington (I don't know whether his books of this stuff led to the Private Eye columns or vice-versa). Kington died several years ago, but whenever Private Eye runs a Let's Parler Franglais column it is always by-lined "Le late Kilomètres Kington".