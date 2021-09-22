« previous post |

Spectacular code-switching:

Boris Johnson, speaking outside the Capitol, says it’s time for the French to “prenez un grip” and “donnez-moi un break” after the spat over a U.K. submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia pic.twitter.com/FpVywohTjK — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) September 22, 2021

BJ's language mixing is as tangled as his hair. He needs a comb for both.

Selected readings

Permalink