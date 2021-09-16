« previous post | next post »

The current Dinosaur Comics:

Mouseover title: "my wine-tasting tip is to pair adjectives that you wouldn't apply to an inanimate liquid with the word 'yet' between them, as in 'gracious yet stern' or 'complex yet flirtatious' or 'soulful yet bright, even mountainous'"

Ryan North's "X yet Y" insight is new, at least to me.

