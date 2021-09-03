« previous post |

There's probably no other Japanese word that is better known to the world than "arigatō". In this little essay, Kaki Okumura attempts to explain why "there is difficulty" means "thank you". This is something that I have often pondered myself, but is that all there is to it? And what about the alleged Buddhist aspects of the expression?

Even the rather full etymology I've quoted below doesn't do full justice to the word.

"The Strange Thing About Writing ‘Thank You’ in Japanese: When life is full of good miracles"

Kaki Okumura, Medium (8/27/21)

…

While many Japanese words directly come from Chinese, such as weather (天気) or emergency (緊急), this is not the case for the term arigato, or ‘thank you’. Instead, the characters for the term were thought to be developed by Buddhist linguists, based on their beliefs toward gratitude.

…

The ability to say thank you is in fact, something difficult to have.

Arigato (有難う) = thank you

Arigatai (有難い) = grateful

The words ‘thank you’ and grateful are actually very similar in Japanese. While thank you reads as arigato, grateful reads as arigatai, and many Japanese people see the two concepts as one and the same. To be thankful is not just to be pleased or relieved, but is also to be grateful, which is to feel appreciation for something done or received.

….

Etymology

Alternative spellings 有り難う

有難う

Phonetic shift: /ariɡataku/ → /ariɡatau/ → /ariɡatoː/.

From ありがたく (arigataku), the adverbial form of Old Japanese and Classical Japanese adjective ありがたし (arigatashi, modern ありがたい arigatai, “grateful, thankful; welcome”), from 有り (ari, the 連用形 (ren'yōkei, continuative or stem form) of verb 有る aru, “to exist, to be”) +‎ 難し (katashi, “hard, difficult”, 難い katai in modern Japanese). The katashi changes to gatashi as an instance of rendaku (連濁).

Modern Japanese -i adjectives formerly ended in -ki for the attributive form. This medial /k/ dropped out during the Muromachi period, both for the attributive form (-ki becoming -i) and for the adverbial form (-ku becoming -u). However, the adverbial form reverted back to -ku thereafter for most words, with the -u ending persisting in certain everyday set expressions, such as arigatō, おはよう (ohayō), or おめでとう (omedetō), and in hyper-formal speech.

Arigatashi is first attested in the oldest literature of the 8th century. Originally meant “difficult to exist, hard to be”, shifting to “rare, special”, and then to “welcome, thankful, nice to have” by some time in the 15th century. This sense is still in use:

この 天気 ( てんき ) はありがたいね。 ― Kono tenki wa arigatai ne. ― This weather sure is welcome.

Any resemblance to Portuguese obrigado (“thank you”) is purely coincidental. The Portuguese first arrived in Japan in 1543, well more than a century after citations expressing gratitude are found.

(source)

How do we extrapolate "thankfulness" and "gratitude" from "difficulty"? I think there is a way, but it is well-nigh ineffable. Saying "thank you" in this spirit is the linguistic equivalent of the Japanese aesthetic concepts of wabi-sabi 侘寂 ("a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection") (source).

Selected readings

