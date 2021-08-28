« previous post |

When I saw this sign in a local state park yesterday, it reminded me of the recent discussions about "Pregnant people" and "People with erectile dysfunction".

In the background of the sociocultural issues about inclusive or exclusive language, there's a general problem about choosing terminological levels in taxonomic hierarchies. Having just spent a couple of hours swatting at mosquitoes and gnats, I wondered whether this sign's assertion that "It is unlawful to chase or disturb wild birds or animals" might put me at risk of legal penalties.



Obviously not, as a matter of common sense. But technically yes, at least as the sign is literally worded — according to Wikipedia [emphasis added]:

Animals (also called Metazoa) are multicellular, eukaryotic organisms in the biological kingdom Animalia. With few exceptions, animals consume organic material, breathe oxygen, are able to move, can reproduce sexually, and go through an ontogenetic stage in which their body consists of a hollow sphere of cells, the blastula, during embryonic development. Over 1.5 million living animal species have been described—of which around 1 million are insects—but it has been estimated there are over 7 million animal species in total. Animals range in length from 8.5 micrometres (0.00033 in) to 33.6 metres (110 ft). They have complex interactions with each other and their environments, forming intricate food webs. The scientific study of animals is known as zoology.

The complexity of such choices is increased when ordinary language differs from technical or scientific terminology — so in this case, animal is often used to mean something like "Any land-living vertebrate (i.e. not fishes, insects, etc.)" (Wiktionary's sense 3), or plain "mammal" (MW's sense 2.b).

And constraints of space or time, as on this sign, also play a role. Insects are obviously not a group that the sign intends to protect, but it's not so clear whether reptiles and amphibians should be included.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission regulations, at least as laid out in this document, are not much more helpful, though they use the term wildlife rather than wild birds or animals:

Safety Zones: It is unlawful to hunt for, shoot at, trap, take, chase or disturb wildlife within 150 yards of any occupied residence, camp, industrial or commercial building, farm house or farm building, or school or playground without the permission of the occupants.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission offers a list of "Wildlife in Pennsylvania", which covers mammals and birds, excluding insects, reptiles, and amphibians. That same page includes a link to a list of "Threatened and endangered species", all of which are birds or mammals — but the listing page also includes a link to a list of "Threatened and endangered reptiles, amphibians, and fish".

So I'm not worried about legal consequences for swatting mosquitoes and gnats in a Safety Zone — but it's common sense rather than literal interpretation that leads me to that conclusion.

More of the sign's visual context:



