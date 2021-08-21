« previous post |

Following up on yesterday's "Pregnant People" post, I thought I'd look at terminological developments for a condition associated with male as opposed to female birth sex and anatomy.

The first thing to note is that current discussions of erectile dysfunction use both "men" and "people", sometimes in the same article — thus Richard Fogoros, "Is Viagra (Sildenafil) Safe for Men With Heart Disease?", verywell health 12/10/2020:

Viagra (sildenafil) has been life-changing for many people with erectile dysfunction (ED), making it possible to have a robust and satisfying sex life. However, this drug and others belonging to a class of medications called phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5 inhibitors), may not be safe for people with certain types of heart disease.

A second point is that "people" seems to be gaining on "men" in this context, though the numbers are overall on the low side.

Here are counts from the same NOW (News on the Web) corpus that I used in the "Pregnant people" post, for the "X with erectile dysfunction" frame:

DATES MEN PEOPLE %PEOPLE 01/01/2010-12/31/2019 126 5 3.8% 01/01/2020-08/21/2021 27 2 6.9%

The "X with ED(s)" frame:

DATES MEN PEOPLE %PEOPLE 01/01/2010-12/31/2019 86 25 22.5% 01/01/2020-08/21/2021 12 17 58.6%

And the sum of the full phrases and the initialisms:

DATES MEN PEOPLE %PEOPLE 01/01/2010-12/31/2019 212 30 12.4% 01/01/2020-08/21/2021 39 19 32.8%

A final point is that neither Albert Mohler Jr. nor anyone else seems to be getting het up about this (though maybe I've missed it?).

