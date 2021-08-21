"People with erectile dysfunction"
« previous post |
Following up on yesterday's "Pregnant People" post, I thought I'd look at terminological developments for a condition associated with male as opposed to female birth sex and anatomy.
The first thing to note is that current discussions of erectile dysfunction use both "men" and "people", sometimes in the same article — thus Richard Fogoros, "Is Viagra (Sildenafil) Safe for Men With Heart Disease?", verywell health 12/10/2020:
Viagra (sildenafil) has been life-changing for many people with erectile dysfunction (ED), making it possible to have a robust and satisfying sex life. However, this drug and others belonging to a class of medications called phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5 inhibitors), may not be safe for people with certain types of heart disease.
A second point is that "people" seems to be gaining on "men" in this context, though the numbers are overall on the low side.
Here are counts from the same NOW (News on the Web) corpus that I used in the "Pregnant people" post, for the "X with erectile dysfunction" frame:
|
DATES
|MEN
|PEOPLE
|%PEOPLE
|01/01/2010-12/31/2019
|126
|5
|3.8%
|01/01/2020-08/21/2021
|27
|2
|6.9%
The "X with ED(s)" frame:
|
DATES
|MEN
|PEOPLE
|%PEOPLE
|01/01/2010-12/31/2019
|86
|25
|22.5%
|01/01/2020-08/21/2021
|12
|17
|58.6%
And the sum of the full phrases and the initialisms:
|
DATES
|MEN
|PEOPLE
|%PEOPLE
|01/01/2010-12/31/2019
|212
|30
|12.4%
|01/01/2020-08/21/2021
|39
|19
|32.8%
A final point is that neither Albert Mohler Jr. nor anyone else seems to be getting het up about this (though maybe I've missed it?).
Seth said,
August 21, 2021 @ 9:18 am
To be fair, "pregnancy" plays an enormously greater role in terms of prominence of popular awareness and the overall concept of "woman", than "erectile dysfunction" does for "man". It's a bit disingenuous to imply that an idea of "only women can be pregnant" is of equal significance to "only men can have erectile dysfunction" (as in "getting het up about this").
There's some very deep structural arguments going on here, and that at least should be recognized.