I have lived a long time. When I was in high school (1957-1961), geography was an important subject of the curriculum. When I went to college (1961-1965), there were still departments of geography in many, if not most, self-respecting colleges and universities, but they were slowly starting to disappear. Now, I suspect that there are very few, if any, schools, colleges, and universities that teach geography and train professors of that discipline. Still, there are vestiges of the days in the first half of the twentieth century when geography was upheld as a princely pursuit.

At Penn, there is a building that once housed the geography department and still has markings that bear witness to its pedigree, but has now been swallowed up by the School of Engineering and Applied Science. At Harvard, the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations (EALC) occupies what used to be the Department of Geography, in a building filled with geographical motifs that has a special history linked to the Widener family (who gave their wealth and their name to Harvard's main library in memory of Philadelphian Harry Elkins Widener (January 3, 1885-April 15, 1912) who went down with the Titanic at the age of 27. The Widener family also gifted Harvard with the building that presently belongs to EALC, as part of an endowment meant to create a geography professorship for a member of the Widener family. While I was teaching at Harvard, my office was in the penthouse of that building. It was an eerie feeling to be situated all alone in that aerie above all my peers and superiors.

Despite the support of the Wideners and its illustrious past, geography did not thrive at Harvard, Penn, and elsewhere. To me, this is cause for lament, and I have often pondered what forces have been at work that led to this unfortunate result.

My private, personal theory on the demise of geography (I'm not trying to convince anyone else that this is what really happened) is that it has essentially been displaced by sociology and anthropology. What used to be learning about humankind and the land has now become analysis of configurations and interactions of groups in their shifting spatial arrangements, i.e., sociology, and intense investigations of individuals in their relationships to others in terms of the four fields of archeology, biological anthropology, cultural anthropology, and linguistic anthropology, though I have often heard older anthropologists complain that these traditional four fields are giving way to increasingly theoretical approaches.

Geography had its own two branches, human and physical, and one can see how these two branches could gradually be cannibalized by or morph into the four fields of anthropology. My strong impression is that geography in its early stages was highly empirical in nature, and that emphasis on the physical, evidential facets of human existence on earth continued in three of the four fields of anthropology, i.e., all but cultural.

During my international research project on the Bronze Age and Early Iron Age inhabitants of Eastern Central Asia (ECA), I worked closely with an Italian geneticist named Paolo Francalacci. When I visited his university, Sassari, in the early 90s and spent some time in the department of anthropology where he worked, I was amazed that there was no trace of cultural studies, only the physical sciences. Paolo thought that was natural and normal for anthropology, and couldn't understand why I kept asking him where the cultural anthropologists were. My recollection is that he was more intent on showing me all their great labs for research on fish and other animals, and so forth.

When I think of great geographers after the classical (Anaximander [c. 610–545 BC]), Ptolemy [c. 100-170 AD]) and medieval (Ibn Battuta (1304-1368-69), Ibn Khaldun [1332-1406]) periods, the names of the first geographers (in the modern sense) that come to mind are the following:

All of these scholars represent the best of geography as a comprehensive discipline embracing physical and social sciences.

These ponderous ruminations on the glory and fate of geography were brought about by my reading of a brilliant article by Tomas Pueyo titled "What China Wants and Why", Uncharted Territories (8/9/21). It begins:

Why is China increasing its assertiveness towards Taiwan? Why the Belt and Road initiative? Why the oppression of Uighurs? Why the occupation of Tibet? Why the creation of islands in the South China Sea?

It all comes from the Hu Line, as it is known internationally (in China it has been renamed by the even more opaque term Heihe–Tengchong Line, after the city of Heihe in the northeast and the city of Tengchong in the south between which it stretches.



The Hu Line. Source: Tomaatje12

First let's dispose of the name of the line. Instead of asking "What's Hu?", we need to ask "Who's Hu?" Hu Huanyong was a Chinese population geographer who perceived the line in 1935. The main takeaway from this "geo-demographic demarcation line" is that it divides the territory of China as follows (going by 1935 statistics):

West of the line (including Mongolia): 64% of the area, but only 4% of the population (1935)

East of the line: 36% of the area, but 96% of the population (1935)

Despite political changes (independence of Mongolia as a result of the Yalta Conference in 1945) and migratory movement toward the east and the south, the 1935 statistics remained almost the same in 2002 and 2015. (source)

Tomas Pueyo's great contribution is to take Hu Huanyong's geo-demographic perception and apply it to an astonishing array of phenomena, thereby affording us a deep, broad lesson in geography and geology, plus history, politics, economy, demographics, ethnicity, linguistics, agriculture (arable land), and so much besides — each aspect is graphically illustrated by striking maps and charts. One of the maps, the third, shows a 15-inch isohyet, which means it gets 15 inches of water per year. East of that line receives more water, west of the line receives less water. It is not surprising that the highest population densities are east of the 15-inch isohyet, which is shown in the second map (population), and that both the line of demarcation of population density and water availability are nearly identical with the Hu Line. The explanatory power of the Hu Line is also revealed in many of the other maps in Pueyo's series.

Here's the map Pueyo provides for language:



(Source)

The most noteworthy feature of this map is the brown (i.e., Han) corridor (Héxī zǒuláng 河西走廊 or Gānsù Zǒuláng 甘肅走廊) stretching from the East Asian Heartland (EAH) toward the Western Regions (Xīyù 西域). I have often mentioned the latter as the area I call ECA, in the center of which sits the Tarim Basin, where the Europoid / Caucasoid mummies dating to the 2nd and 1st millennia BC were discovered, and which was occupied primarily by Indo-European speakers until near the end of the 1st millennium AD. That narrow neck of Sinitic speakers was the ethnopolitical attestation of the efforts of Han dynasts (202 BC-220 AD) and their successors to expand westward.

Note particularly that the small oasis city of Dunhuang, which I have often mentioned on Language Log as the starting point of the Silk Road, is situated at the far western end of the Gansu / Hexi Corridor. Dunhuang is where the Mogao Grottoes, full of magnificent wall-paintings and statues, as well as tens of thousands of manuscripts that include the first extensive use of Sinitic vernacular writing.

Here are Pueyo's secondary takeaways (I gave the primary one above):

China is the Han, which means the eastern part of the country.

It is so because plate tectonics made that area flat, humid, and served by huge rivers which made land fertile and trade cheap.

The rest of China is just buffers for them: the northern mountains, the trade and invasion corridor through Xinjiang, the Tibetan Plateau, the Vietnamese border, and the China and South China Seas.

The one buffer that is not secure is the sea, which is also the main way that China has been invaded over the last 200 years. So China is most concerned about its sea now.

To protect its seas, it wants to annex Taiwan and increase its maritime buffer, by enlarging the share of the South China Sea that it controls.

But that protection will never be perfect, so it hedges its risks with the Belt and Road initiative.

I honestly believe that one could build a semester course on the history of China around this set of thirty maps — at least I could easily do so. Actually, there are both more and less than thirty maps and charts, because the ethnolinguistic map is repeated (!), while some of the maps and charts are animated to show development through time. No matter exactly how many maps there are, they provide powerful insight into the geographic reasons why China is what it is, including why it has been fighting unsuccessful wars with Vietnam for millennia. The author even helpfully provides comparisons with the Game of Thrones. One could have a separate module for Sino-Vietnamese and Austroasiatic languages, and so forth and so on.

In closing, I have a single cri de cœur: Bring back geography!

[Thanks to Jim Fanell]

