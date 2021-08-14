« previous post |

Sol Jung, a former Penn undergrad, took this photograph more than a decade ago, but I'm only now getting around to posting on it.

There's quite a story behind the photograph and why it took me so long to write this blog post about it. I will explain below.

On 8/11/21, I wrote to Sol:

In going through some old e-mail drafts, I came upon the note from you that I have copied below. It is dated 9/28/10. I think that you must have sent it to me when you were taking "Language, Script, and Society in China".

Do you think it's possible you could somehow dig up the photo to which the note refers?

Here's Sol's note of 9/28/10:

This is a photograph that I took of a sign I found in a ladies' restroom at a fashion outlet in Gotemba, Japan (the Kanto Plains). It is a trilingual sign, but perhaps the first one I have ever seen where the foreign text is in a more prominent font and layout than the Japanese text. I think that this is an interesting artifact that conveys Japan's view of Chinese people as both cultures intersect through increased tourism efforts on the part of the Japanese government (I believe that from Summer 2010, Japan is allowing lower income Chinese to travel to Japan).

And here is Sol's note of 8/13/21:

I found the photo that I sent to you over a decade (!) ago, and I have attached it to this email. Unfortunately, the photo resolution is low, since it was taken on a first generation iPad, but thankfully it is easy to read the Chinese text. I have transcribed the Japanese and English text, because they are more difficult to read:

1) If the toilet lid is down, raise it before using the toilet.

便器のフタがしまっている場合には、開けてご利用ください。

2) To use the toilet, sit facing the door as shown in the diagram

壁に向かい、図のように腰掛けて使用します。

3) Use the paper provided, and discard in the toilet bowl when you have finished.

添え付けの紙を使用して、 使い終わった紙はそのまま便器に捨てます。

4) Finally, press the lever down to flush the toilet.

If there is no flush lever, flush the toilet by holding your hand up to the sensor.

最後にレバーを押して水を流します。

レバーの無いものはセンサーに手をかざすと水が流れます。

5) Do not try to flush any items other than the paper provided.

Sanitary items, paper napkins, etc., should be placed in the waste bin provided in each cubicle.

添え付けの紙以外の物は水で流さないでください。

生理用品やオムツ等は個室内にあるゴミ箱に捨ててください。

Here is my note to Sol written this morning (8/14/21):

It's amazing that you found that old photograph that you took more than ten years ago! It is really quite an exceptional specimen. I knew there must have been a good reason for me to keep my draft all those years, but because of the smallness and blurriness of the English and Japanese type, I wasn't able to use it back then. You have most kindly solved my problem now because you typed out the English and the Japanese. That is most thoughtful of you.

And now for the Chinese parts of the instructions:

Cèsuǒ de yòngfǎ

厕所的用法

How to use the toilet

Rú biànqì gài gài zhù shí, qǐng dǎkāi shǐyòng.

如便器盖盖住时，请打开使用。

If the toilet lid is closed, please open it for use.

Qǐng rú tú suǒ shì, miàn mén ér zuò shǐyòng.

请如图所示，面门而坐使用。

To use {the toilet], please sit facing the door as shown in the picture.

Qǐng shǐyòng suǒ bèiyòng zhǐ.

Shǐyòng hòu de zhǐ qǐng diūqì zài biànqì zhōng.

请使用所备用纸。

使用后的纸请丢弃在便器中。

Please use the paper that has been provided.

Please discard the used paper in the toilet.

Zuìhòu, qǐng àn xià chōngxǐ bǐng, fàngshuǐ chōngxǐ.

Méiyǒu chōngxǐ bǐng de biànqì, qǐng yòng shǒu zhē zhù chuángǎnqì, fàngshuǐ chōngxǐ.

最后，请按下冲洗柄，放水冲洗。

没有冲洗炳的便器，请用手遮住传感器，放水冲洗。

Finally, please press down on the flush handle to release the water for flushing.

If the toilet does not have a flush handle, please cover the sensor with your hand to release the water for flushing.

Suǒ bèiyòng zhǐ yǐwài wùpǐn, qǐng bùyào fàngshuǐ chōngxǐ.

Nǚxìng shēnglǐ yòngpǐn jí niàobù děng, qǐng diūqì zài cèsuǒ nèi de lājī xiāng zhōng.

所备用纸以外物品，请不要放水冲洗。

女性生理用品及尿布等，请丢弃在厕所内的垃圾箱中。

Do not flush any other objects than the paper provided.

Please discard female sanitary products, diapers, etc. in the trash can inside the toilet.

Remarkably explicit and clear!

Selected readings

[Thanks to Pablo Barrera]

Permalink