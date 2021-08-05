« previous post |

The following are photographs of a supposedly Śāradā / Sarada / Sharada inscription, sent to me by an anonymous correspondent:

First of all, here is what I know about the physical properties and other pertinent details of the inscription:

material — green stone

size — roughly 5 inches by 5 inches

reported provenance — Kashmir

status — extant mineral encrustations on surface indicative of an object that was recovered from the ground and cleaned

reverse side — quite deeply carved elephant

The anonymous correspondent who sent the photographs to me asked the following three questions:

I take it that the inscription is the proper name of an individual?

Strange the misspelling of a common word acarya on this rather elaborate object?

What is its function — is this a priestly or military seal?

He also made the following comments:

Some letters like ca and sya seem to place this inscription in the Middle Brahmi group but others are very highly elaborated and not typical of the period, and I am unable to place them. This is one of the strangest Brahmic scripts I have ever come across, but that may mean very little as this is not my area of expertise.

John Mock makes the following observations:

I'm not sure it is Sarada. For example, ས་ is a Tibetan character for "sa", not a Sarada character. But the inscription is not Tibetan.

The top line is "mirror writing" in the first image, but appears correct in the second image, in which the bottom line is mirror.

Harry Falk transliterates the inscription as follows:

śrī ācayya

puñasenasya

Harry further notes:

The yya (wrong for ryya) has been incised unmirrored, the rest is ok.

7th-9th cent., my guess.

My Sanskritization of the inscription would be:

Śrī ācārya श्री आचार्य ("honored / auspicious religious / spiritual teacher / guide")

puṇyasenāsya पुण्यसेनास्य ("virtuous / pure / holy / meritorious military / army" + gen., hence, "of the holy military")

All together this might be rendered as "auspicious teacher of the holy army".

(Sanskritists, please correct me if I've made any errors!)

Punyasenasya occurs in the 11th c. Kathāsaritsāgara (Ocean of the Streams of Stories) by the Shaivite Somadeva. (I love this book because it is so full of interesting stories, some of which I have attempted to identify in Chinese tale collections.)

Selected readings

[Thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang]

Addendum

Higher resolution of the script:





Permalink