Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (Guō Xìng-chún 郭婞淳) won a gold medal the other day in Tokyo:

"OLYMPICS/Kuo thrilled at winning Olympic gold, but could be hungry for more", Focus Taiwan (7/28/21)

Mark Swofford observes:

One odd thing about the weightlifter's name is the middle character: 婞. Wenlin gives that as an obscure character for a morpheme for "hate". That, at least for me, is an unexpected meaning, because the parts of the character are clearly, of course, 女 and 幸 — which are used for morphemes for "woman" and "good fortune".

Here's a bit from the article on how she came by her name, which was meant to sound like "xìngcún" (倖存/幸存). Then I suppose they changed the 人 to a 女 because she was a girl.

Kuo was born in the eastern county of Yilan in 1993. It was a difficult birth; the umbilical cord had wrapped around her neck, and her mother struggled in labor for over 10 hours. Kuo's given name, Hsing-chun, was chosen due to its close pronunciation to the Chinese term hsing tsun (倖存), which means to have survived by luck or accident.

ZDIC has 婞 with the meaning "hate" too, and Wiktionary has it with the meanings "stubborn, obstinate", so you have to be careful when you start making up what you think are your own characters. They might just already exist, with a meaning that you really didn't want!

P.S.: 婞 is not among the 9,933 most frequent characters.

