[This is a guest post by Bernhard Riedel]

I stumbled across what was probably a mis-MT in the context of the Olympic Games. (article in Korean)

"During a foot kick on the way to the gold medal, some hangul became visible. But…"

On the black belt of the athlete from Spain, one can see "기차 하드, 꿈 큰" which is wonderful gibberish. Netizens in Korea were puzzled but also quick to guess an erroneous machine translation.

기차(汽車): (railway) train (definitely *not* related to "to train")

하드: (en:hard, transliterated)

꿈: dream (noun built from the verb 꾸다(to dream) with the nominalizer ㅁ/음)

큰: big (from the verb 크다) in the form used when modifying a noun that follows

So, "Train hard, dream big" after a trip through the meat grinder^^

