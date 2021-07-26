"Train hard, dream big"
[This is a guest post by Bernhard Riedel]
I stumbled across what was probably a mis-MT in the context of the Olympic Games. (article in Korean)
"During a foot kick on the way to the gold medal, some hangul became visible. But…"
On the black belt of the athlete from Spain, one can see "기차 하드, 꿈 큰" which is wonderful gibberish. Netizens in Korea were puzzled but also quick to guess an erroneous machine translation.
기차(汽車): (railway) train (definitely *not* related to "to train")
하드: (en:hard, transliterated)
꿈: dream (noun built from the verb 꾸다(to dream) with the nominalizer ㅁ/음)
큰: big (from the verb 크다) in the form used when modifying a noun that follows
So, "Train hard, dream big" after a trip through the meat grinder^^
번하드 said,
July 26, 2021 @ 8:36 am
I am really flattered to see my name in the zeroth comment, thank you very much for your kindness.
And I'm grateful to all the community here for years of intellectual pleasure.
As a CompSci guy by profession, it feels very good to see 20 years of kitchen table Korean study finally rewarded by such official recognition. ^^
I want to use the occasion to thank all my teachers at Munich University and 뮌헨한글학교 for their endless patience in answering all those weird questions I asked them over that time.
Most importantly I want to thank my late best friend from Korea for making me discover his country and culture, and his loved ones who gave me the strongest reason imaginable to learn Korean as hard and quickly as possible so we could communicate after he passed away in an accident.
Small correction:
하드 is a noun, usually part of or modifying other imports from English.
Used by itself, it means ice popsicle or hard disk.
So every single word is wrong, and that kind of perfection pleased me.