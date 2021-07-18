Emoji Heart Sutra
From the Library of Congress International Collections FB page (Saturday 7/17/21):
Click on "See More" for additional information about how the symbols function. I myself do not really understand exactly how they work in this particular text, so I would welcome explanations from any and all readers who think they can explain some aspect of how to read this most unusual writing system.
Suggested readings
- "Ornamental Manchu: the lengths to which a forger will go" (4/24/21)
- "Faux Manchu: Ornamental Manchu II" (6/23/21)
- Diana Shuheng Zhang, "The Reins of Language: The Mantra of the Heart Sutra in The Journey to the West," Sino-Platonic Papers, 286 (June, 2019), 1-61 (free pdf)
- Jan Nattier, "The Heart Sūtra: a Chinese apocryphal text?" Journal of the International Association of Buddhist Studies, 15.2 (1992), 153-223. (online)
- Victor H. Mair, "The Heart Sūtra and The Journey to the West", in Wang Gungwu, Rafe de Crespigny, and Igor de Rachewiltz, eds., Sino-Asiatica: Papers dedicated to Professor Liu Ts’un-yan on the occasion of his Eighty-fifth Birthday. Canberra: Faculty of Asian Studies, The Australian National University, 2002), pp. 120-149. Detailed study and complete translation of the preface to the Heart Sūtra on Dunhuang manuscript S2464 which shows, inter alia, that it constituted a prototype for Journey to the West, the earliest kernel of the great Ming Dynasty novel. Also featured in this paper are Liang Wudi, Xuanzang, Avalokiteśvara, and Amoghavajra. In addition, the paper accounts for the narrative elaboration and fictionalization of Xuanzang's pilgrimage to India and demonstrates clearly how the Heart Sūtra ultimately lies at the core of the novel.
- "Heart Sutra" (Wikipedia)
jhh said,
July 18, 2021 @ 12:27 pm
Following…
John from Cincinnati said,
July 18, 2021 @ 1:47 pm
This LL post does not display productively for me. After your first line, ending with 7/17/21 and a colon, there is your second paragraph beginning Click on "See More", but nothing between them. When I tell the browser to view source, it shows a div with class fb-post and an href link to facebook, but none of that displays here. Oh, and when I manually go to that URL, I'm told by facebook that I must log in to continue. Does everybody in the world except me have a facebook account? Because I can easily conjure my mother's voice asking me if everybody else did would I do it too. No.
John from Cincinnati said,
July 18, 2021 @ 1:49 pm
Sorry, I forgot the rules and used angle brackets. Intended to say … asking me if everybody else did (insert something silly here) would I do it too. No.
david said,
July 18, 2021 @ 3:29 pm
Anther non-FBer here, same issue. It's surprising that the LOC would have a FB page that wasn't generally accessible. All of our taxes pay for their presence.
Ross Presser said,
July 18, 2021 @ 4:42 pm
I also don't have a Facebook account. Worse yet, while browsing from my work computer, the company-enforced proxy completely blocks Facebook altogether. So I have absolutely no idea what is being linked.
Would it be out of the question to ask for a screenshot of the Facebook post, even a partial one?