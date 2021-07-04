« previous post | next post »

I just watched a video of a man interviewing people in Washington Square Park, New York. He asked each of them a series of leading questions about why they were still wearing masks outside when it was so hot and they had all been vaccinated, and some of them had even contracted the disease and developed immunity to it, plus even the government and the New York Times said there was no longer a need to wear the mask under such conditions. When many of the people being interviewed said they were going to continue wearing a face mask nonetheless, his next question was "What's the thought process there?"

That sounded strange to me. I have never heard anyone use that expression to ask a question of which the meaning is basically "What were you thinking when you made that decision?" or "How do you explain that decision?"

Have I missed something in all of my globetrotting? Is this a common way for people to talk now? In what circles did this mode of speaking evolve and spread?

I should note that all of the people being interviewed took the question in stride, without even batting an eye, and some even repeated it back to him, e.g., "The thought process? I don't have one." That tickled me. Try to translate it into more conventional daily speech. Or has it already become conventional speech among those who frequent Washington Square Park (but not yet Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia where I often go for the wonderful Farmers Market on Saturdays)?

Suggested readings

Permalink