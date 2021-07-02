« previous post | next post »

Tweet thread by Rix@Reitoji9

CALLING ALL CHINESE AUTISTICS! The current chinese word for autism is 自閉症 (lit. self, closed, disease). I am looking for a community effort into creating a new word in chinese that is far more positive. Please post suggestions. If you are not chinese, retweets are appreciated! — Rix (@Reitoji9) June 30, 2021

I was going to let this one speak for itself, but there haven't been many replies and there are several points that need clarification, so I'll add the following observations:

zìbìzhèng



自閉症

self | close; shut; obstruct; stop up | disease; illness; intestinal obstruction

The question here is to what degree "zhèng 症" is stigmatizing. It does indeed basically mean "disease; illness", but a more nuanced understanding of its signification is "symptom; syndrome; symptom complex". Still, the character used to write this morpheme does have the "sickness / illness" semantic classifier, Kangxi radical 104: 疒.

Cf. autism (n.)

1912, from German Autismus, coined 1912 by Swiss psychiatrist Paul Bleuler from Greek autos "self" (see auto-) + -ismos suffix of action or of state. The notion is of "morbid self-absorption." [VHM: I'm not so sure we need the "morbid" modifier here.]

source

From German Autismus, coined by Swiss psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler in 1912, from Ancient Greek αὐτός (autós, “self”) + -ισμός (-ismós, “-ism”).

source

As for the new proposal suggested by "a chinese person" to Rix in reply #2 to the thread, it is:

zìkě'ài

自可愛

self-lovable

Kě'ài 可愛 means "lovely; lovable; likable; adorable; cute; amiable". Is that what we want for "autistic"? I think that we need something that conveys the notion of "self-absorbed".

[Thanks to Charles Belov]

