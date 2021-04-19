« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Nathan Hopson]

I never thought this day would come.



From convenience stores to high-end luxury retailers, the daily soundscape of Japan is punctuated by millions upon millions of calls of “Irassshaimase!” It’s a greeting so pervasive that it becomes one of the most searing impressions of the country for first-time tourists, and for those of us who live here long-term it’s hard to imagine Japan without it. But perhaps now we will have to. The unthinkable, it seems, has been thought.



Irasshaimase (いらっしゃいませ) is a formal imperative form. It comes from the root verb irassharu (いらっしゃる), a “polite” verb that can mean to come, go, or be. The simple imperative is irasshai (いらっしゃい), which, though more unusual these days, can still be stumbled upon if you escape some of the more formalized spaces of the mainstream bourgeois economy. Both irasshaimase and irasshai mean, more or less, “Come on over!” or “Come on in!” In its modern incarnation, used primarily to greet customers who have already entered a store or restaurant, the nuance of irasshaimase is closer to “Welcome!” Occasionally you’ll hear it paired with “Goyukkuri dōzo” (ごゆっくりどうぞ), in other words, “Please take your time.”

The use of irasshaimase as a greeting for customers can be traced back at least several hundred years into the Edo period (1600-1868), the “Once upon a time” of the national imagination that provided so many of the elements typically seen as representative of “Japanese culture.” Vendors and entertainers working on the streets of Edo, Osaka, and Japan’s other cities and towns called out to potential customers, beckoning them over. This seems to have been particularly true of shows and exhibitions, which included everything from crafts to acrobats to “freaks,” and from exotic animals to exotic regions of the female anatomy.



The modern formalization of irasshaimase as the default greeting has its detractors. Some find the monotone intonation of straight-from-the-manual “Irasshaimase” by bored convenience store clerks to be grating at best. Others complain that it feels impersonal to be greeted repeatedly during the same visit to a store―for them, rather than feeling seen and recognized, being welcomed over and over is a reminder of the cold anonymity of modern capitalism.



Nevertheless, “Irasshaimase!” is a boldly permanent fixture of contemporary Japanese life.



Or is it?



In mid-April 2021, newspapers here in Japan reported that the national beef bowl (gyūdon) chain Yoshinoya announced plans to scrap “Irasshaimase!” and replace it with “Ohayō gozaimasu” (おはようございます, “Good morning”), “Konnichiwa” (こんにちは, “Hello”), and “Konbanwa” (こんばんは, “Good evening”). These are the standard greetings for everyday life, the sort a first-year Japanese-language student learns in the first week of class. And it seems that this banality was the criterion for choosing them. Yoshinoya’s CEO, in making this announcement, remarked that whereas “Irasshaimase!” left no real way to respond, everyday greetings would make it easier, maybe even leading to genuine interaction. Whether many customers―or overworked retail store employees for that matter―have any desire to engage in conversation is frankly doubtful, but apparently, we are about to find out.



It’s a little thing, but if Yoshinoya’s campaign catches on with other retailers, this could be the beginning of a fascinating sea change. Aisatsu, a diverse range of greetings and other set phrases that serve as social cues and lubricants, are part of daily life from early childhood. They are a critical part of school education and company training, formalized into manuals that have made this shared sociolinguistic practice part of the backbone of a shared national culture. It’s unclear whether Yoshinoya’s new aisatsu will become as popular or ubiquitous as its beef bowls, but this strike at the heart of a taken-for-granted piece of Japan’s public hospitality culture could be a harbinger of things to come. For that reason, if none other, it is worth watching how this turns out.

