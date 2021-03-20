An American with native fluency in Taiwanese Mandarin
Here's a video clip of a young American businessman named Ben Metcalf (Mai Banda 麥班達) in Taiwan making a presentation for his company's first public launch as part of their IPO process.
Ben has native fluency, more natural than Matt Pottinger and much better than Kevin Rudd. What's striking is that Ben speaks Taiwanese Mandarin (Táiwān guóyǔ 台灣國語), that is, Mandarin with a noticeable Taiwanese accent. This ability and accent he acquired from living in Taiwan for 14 years, working only for Taiwanese companies, and marrying into a Taiwanese family. In fact, Mandarin has become his first language to such a degree that, when speaking English, he occasionally has a difficult time remembering how to say certain things in that language.
How did Ben's Chinese get to be so good?
His mother and father could both speak Mandarin, but neither of them were native speakers, and the family did not speak Chinese at home. So I wondered how Ben set about learning Chinese so well when he only began it as a young adult.
Formal instruction: while a video analyst for the Orlando Magic, in June 2007 Ben started an 8 week basic Chinese program (4 hrs/day) in preparation for the team's trip to China later in the summer. He quickly got into the language and, at the end of the course, he decided that he wanted to continue to study Chinese, resigned from the Magic, and headed to Taiwan to teach English and study Chinese during the Fall of 2007. He studied at Taipei Language Institute (Taichung) for 2 years.
That's the formal part of Ben's language learning. Note that it was not done in an academic setting (college or university), but rather on the ground, so to speak.
"Professional Basketball in Taiwan: An EAA Interview with Ben Metcalf", Lucien Ellington, Education About Asia, 21.2 (Fall 2016), 9-11.
Ben Metcalf is currently the Head Coach of the professional Pure Youth basketball team in Taipei, Taiwan. A lifelong basketball fan, he spent his formative years living overseas in Japan, England, and Turkey before moving back to the US. After graduating from George Washington University in 2003, he worked for the Orlando Magic before ultimately moving to Taiwan to learn Mandarin. In the following eight years, he was a part of four Taiwanese professional basketball championship teams and helped coach the Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) national team to a fourth-place finish in the 2013 Asia Championships and a gold medal in the 2013 East Asian Games.
"Can the N.B.A. Learn From Taiwan's Basketball Bubble?" Marc Stein, New York Times (4/10/20)
There are no fans in the training center where the games are hosted. "It feels like an adult league," said one player
Philip Taylor said,
March 20, 2021 @ 6:32 am
I want to say "most impressive", but I cannot help but feel that this would be almost as insulting as telling a native Beijingren that he speaks good Chinese. Ben is, to all intents and purposes, effectively a native speaker, even tho' he learned the language later in life than most.
Victor Mair said,
March 20, 2021 @ 8:20 am
Here I must invoke "Mair's Law of Second Language Acquisition", which is formulated solely on empirical observation of the thousands of students from abroad whom I have taught over the past five decades. Namely, it is progressively more difficult to attain full fluency in a second language when one begins to study it after the age of around 11.5, while it is progressively harder to lose one's native language ability the longer after the age of 11.5 that one moves to a new language environment. Conversely, the earlier the time at which one relocates to a new language environment before the age of 11.5, the more likely is one to lose native fluency in one's original mother tongue and the easier it is to acquire native fluency in one's new language.
Consequently, I find Ben's native fluency in Mandarin to be truly remarkable, since he didn't start studying it until he was an adult, already out of college and working in a regular job.
The same thing happened to me in Nepali when I was in the Peace Corps. Through "total immersion" in Nepali in a remote, isolated location for two years, by the time I left Nepal I was even dreaming in Nepali and could easily express any ideas, thoughts, and feelings that came to mind. On the other hand, now that I've been away from Nepal since 1967, my quondam fluency in Nepali has atrophied. However, if I encounter a Nepali barista in a coffee shop or a Nepali waiter in a restaurant, my Nepali language ability starts to revivify fairly quickly.
I have stated this law in various ways during the past few decades, and could surely come up with a more succinct, elegant formulation if pressed to do so and had the leisure to concentrate on it for awhile, but today I have a lot of other things weighing on my mind, such as taking care of my taxes and getting my car inspected. Suffice it for the moment to say that I believe some sort of hard wiring occurs in human physiology and neurology around the age of 11.5, which makes acquisition of second languages more challenging and retention of original languages more secure after that time.