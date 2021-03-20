« previous post |

Here's a video clip of a young American businessman named Ben Metcalf (Mai Banda 麥班達) in Taiwan making a presentation for his company's first public launch as part of their IPO process.

Ben has native fluency, more natural than Matt Pottinger and much better than Kevin Rudd. What's striking is that Ben speaks Taiwanese Mandarin (Táiwān guóyǔ 台灣國語), that is, Mandarin with a noticeable Taiwanese accent. This ability and accent he acquired from living in Taiwan for 14 years, working only for Taiwanese companies, and marrying into a Taiwanese family. In fact, Mandarin has become his first language to such a degree that, when speaking English, he occasionally has a difficult time remembering how to say certain things in that language.

How did Ben's Chinese get to be so good?

His mother and father could both speak Mandarin, but neither of them were native speakers, and the family did not speak Chinese at home. So I wondered how Ben set about learning Chinese so well when he only began it as a young adult.

Formal instruction: while a video analyst for the Orlando Magic, in June 2007 Ben started an 8 week basic Chinese program (4 hrs/day) in preparation for the team's trip to China later in the summer. He quickly got into the language and, at the end of the course, he decided that he wanted to continue to study Chinese, resigned from the Magic, and headed to Taiwan to teach English and study Chinese during the Fall of 2007. He studied at Taipei Language Institute (Taichung) for 2 years.

That's the formal part of Ben's language learning. Note that it was not done in an academic setting (college or university), but rather on the ground, so to speak.

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

