For more than five decades, Orville Schell has been one of our leading China expositors. Having authored or co-authored a dozen books on Chinese affairs, he now turns his hand to a fictional biography with My Old Home: A Novel of Exile (Penguin Random House, 2021). Blurb from the publisher:

A uniquely experienced observer of China gives us a sweeping historical novel that takes us on a journey from the rise of Mao Zedong in 1949 to the Tiananmen Square uprising in 1989, as a father and his son are swept away by a relentless series of devastating events.



It’s 1950, and pianist Li Tongshu is one of the few Chinese to have graduated from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Engaged to a Chinese-American violinist who is the daughter of a missionary father and a Shanghai-born mother, Li Tongshu is drawn not just by Mao’s grand promise to “build a new China” but also by the enthusiasm of many other Chinese artists and scientists living abroad, who take hope in Mao’s promise of a rejuvenated China. And so when the recently established Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing offers Li Tongshu a teaching position, he leaves San Francisco and returns home with his new wife.



But instead of being allowed to teach, Li Tongshu is plunged into Mao’s manic revolution, which becomes deeply distrustful of his Western education and his American wife. It’s not long before his son, Little Li, also gets caught up in the maelstrom of political and ideological upheaval that ends up not only savaging the Li family but, ultimately, destroying the essential fabric of Chinese society.

A peculiar feature of the book is that it glosses many words and phrases with Sinograms / Hanzi Chinese characters. It's difficult to fathom why Schell would do this, and why his publisher let him get away with it.

I should stress that the book is not about esoteric readings of the Zhuang Zi or anything like that. Rather, it's a *novel*, and one set between 1949 and 1989. It features the Cultural Revolution, of course, or "Chairman Mao’s Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution (伟大的无产阶级文化大革命)", as the book refers to it. Did Schell worry that readers otherwise wouldn't know what he was referring to?

A special note for regular readers of Language Log:

It has always been my practice, with rare exceptions, to provide romanized transcriptions for all Sinograms cited in my posts. Since the vast majority of readers are not familiar with Chinese characters, it makes no sense to cite them without romanizations and translations. I also consider it ostentatious, discourteous, and presumptuous. Here, so that readers can experience the effect of character glosses without transcriptions, I omit them throughout, except for the very end of the conclusion.

I invariably get annoyed when teachers scribble characters all over the blackboard or in lecture notes if there are individuals in the class who are not literate in Chinese. Even if I only have one or two students in my classes who do not know Chinese, I will always take pains to pronounce the characters, translate them, and may even give comments about their construction if it helps the students to understand their meaning and background.

As always, I ask: whose ego are you trying to stroke? Your own?

In Schell's novel, this sort of thing is done not just for phrases of Chinese origin but even for common English words, e.g., "'Christian’ [基督徒]".

To see more examples, click on "Look Inside" below the cover image on this page.

Here's a sample passage from p. 4:

“This afternoon Red Guards dragged Ma Sicong to the Conservatory for a struggle session [批斗会],” interjected his father. “They attacked him as a ‘bourgeois intellectual’ [资产阶级知识分子] and a ‘Christian’ [基督徒], capped him with a dunce hat, taunted him as an ‘ox ghost and a snake spirit’ [牛鬼 蛇神], and then paraded him around the courtyard.”

Incidentally, the character Ma Sicong (1912 [Haifeng, Guangdong]-1987 [Philadelphia]) is based on a real person who was a famous violinist and composer. He was referred to in China as "The King of Violinists".

For more of the glossing, just on p. 7, I see:

"people" 人民

"class enemies" 阶级敌人

"bad elements" 坏分子

"family background" 家庭背景

"Your father believes the moon is rounder in America than China" 美国的月亮比中国的圆

If you're glossing things at this level, you might as well gloss about a quarter of the book.

It makes no sense. A gloss is for explaining or amplifying something to your reader what he / she cannot grasp from the text itself. It only adds insult to injury if your gloss is less fathomable than the text itself.

I should note that, of all the people I showed Schell's novel to, those who have the best Chinese ability (speaking, reading, and writing) are the ones who objected the most strongly to the Chinese character glosses on principled grounds. Those who are completely illiterate in Chinese either totally ignored the glosses or were left in a sort of daze by them or scorned them ("What's the point? The characters mean absolutely nothing to me, so why did he put them there?).

My preliminary guesses why he did it are:

1. His Chinese really is not very good and he sheepishly wants to establish his bona fides this way.



2. His publisher foolishly told him to do it to make his book seem more "authentic".



3. For sheer PCness (to make up for being a white man writing about Chinese people).



4. Did it because he was under the spell of a particular Chinese friend on behalf of whom he wrote the book as a sort of biography.

5. To make up for his lack of writing ability

6. To add an exotic flavor / flair / atmosphere to the text

To probe more deeply and psychologically, putting the Chinese phrases there sends the message that "this is a different world. I have reached it, and am reporting to you from it." That mood is objectionable, perhaps, for being show-offy, but I also don't like the implication that it IS a different world. Schell is writing about the struggle to be a normal human being within a horribly harsh context, and at that level there is no difference of world. It would be the same for us, for an African, for anybody. Why keep sending the message that "I am talking about a different world"?

Does anyone have any other ideas about why Schell adopted this strange practice? For whom did he write the book?

It may all seem very silly, but to me it's a quite serious matter when a well-known China hand adopts such a bizarre practice. What may have caused him to do so? There are many possibilities (see above for a list), but my top candidates are the following:

1. insecurity over his own Chinese ability

2. he was trying to please some particular Chinese friend or friends

3. he was attempting to impress or intimidate his readers

Whatever the reason for pursuing this baffling procedure, it is bound to elicit a fǎnzuòyòng 反作用 ("counterproductive reaction").

[Thanks to Mark Swofford and an anonymous Chinese literary critic]

