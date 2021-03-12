« previous post |

A friend called my attention to this intriguing article:

"This man can read and write 30 ancient Indonesian scripts, some as old as 500 years", by Kiki Siregar, Channel NewsAsia / CNA (3/6/21)

Thirty years old Diaz Nawaksara says, “I started in 2012 by studying the Javanese script first.”

Today, he can read and write over 30 ancient Indonesian scripts. He understands fluently about half of the languages associated with these scripts.

It is a rare ability considering that most Indonesians can only read one or two scripts.

Most Indonesians can read Latin, the script used for the national language Bahasa Indonesia as well as English. Others also know Arabic for reading the Koran or Chinese.

That pulled me up short. I knew that Arabic script was used to write Chinese in China, but didn't realize that it was also used for that purpose in Indonesia.

"Perso-Arabic and Sinitic Literacy" (6/19/09)

Xiao'erjin

Xiao'erjing

After learning Javanese script, Nawaksara moved on Kawi, the answer of the Javanese script and thought to be related to Indian scripts which evolved sometime during the 8th to 16th century.

There are over 600 ethnicities in Indonesia and knowing some ancient scripts leads to a better understanding of how the various ethnicities in the country are related and even stretching to neighbouring countries such as Malaysia and Singapore, he said.

…

Paraphrasing a quote by Indonesia’s first president and founding father Soekarno, Nawaksara said: "When being a Muslim, don’t be an Arab. When being a Hindu, don’t be an Indian. When being a Christian, don’t be a Westerner."

"It is all about identity," explained Nawaksara.

"Today, there are religious people who are lost because they don't know their identity," he said.

Religion and ethnicity are a potentially volatile combination. Clear use of language and sorting out identity can help to neutralize them.

