A new derivation of the Sinogram for verb "fly"
From Anne Henochowicz:
See the old derivation for fēi 飛 (traditional) / 飞 (simplified) here and here, which supposedly depicts a bird flying upwards.
Jokes aside, here's what really matters:
Etymology
- Proto-Sino-Tibetan *bjar ~ *p(i/u)r (“to fly”) > Tibetan འཕུར ('phur),
- Proto-Mon-Khmer *par (“to fly”) > Old Mon ပဝ် (pɔ); Proto-Vietic *pər (“to fly”) (> Vietnamese bay).
Cognate with 翂 (OC *pɯn, “appearance of birds flying slowly”) and 奮 (OC *pɯns, “spread wings and fly”).
Reconstructions
- Middle Sinitic: /pʉi/
- (Baxter–Sagart): /*Cə.pə[r]/
- (Zhengzhang): /*pɯl/
(source, 2.2 and 2.3)
See also Axel Schuessler, ABC Etymological Dictionary of Old Chinese (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2006) — the first and only genuine etymological dictionary of Sinitic — p. 233, for additional cognates and comparative material.
Chris Button said,
March 10, 2021 @ 9:08 am
Love it. Effortlessly summarizes the problem of so many ridiculous interpretations of Chinese characters!
As for 飛, much of the word family is captured in the phonetic series of 非 (although 非 itself is used just for its sound to represent 不隹). The supposed oracle-bone form for 飛 in the wikipedia entry is almost certainly incorrect (not the first such case by any means). Takashima has a good discussion of the form in question in his Bingbian commentary.