From Anne Henochowicz:

See the old derivation for fēi 飛 (traditional) / (simplified) here and here, which supposedly depicts a bird flying upwards.

Jokes aside, here's what really matters:

Etymology

Cognate with (OC *pɯn, “appearance of birds flying slowly”) and (OC *pɯns, “spread wings and fly”).

Reconstructions

(BaxterSagart): /*Cə.pə[r]/
(Zhengzhang): /*pɯl/

(source, 2.2 and 2.3)

See also Axel Schuessler, ABC Etymological Dictionary of Old Chinese (Honolulu:  University of Hawai'i Press, 2006) — the first and only genuine etymological dictionary of Sinitic — p. 233, for additional cognates and comparative material.

 

1 Comment »

  1. Chris Button said,

    March 10, 2021 @ 9:08 am

    Love it. Effortlessly summarizes the problem of so many ridiculous interpretations of Chinese characters!

    As for 飛, much of the word family is captured in the phonetic series of 非 (although 非 itself is used just for its sound to represent 不隹). The supposed oracle-bone form for 飛 in the wikipedia entry is almost certainly incorrect (not the first such case by any means). Takashima has a good discussion of the form in question in his Bingbian commentary.

