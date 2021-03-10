« previous post |

From Anne Henochowicz:

See the old derivation for fēi 飛 (traditional) / 飞 (simplified) here and here, which supposedly depicts a bird flying upwards.

Jokes aside, here's what really matters:

Etymology

Cognate with 翂 (OC *pɯn, “appearance of birds flying slowly”) and 奮 (OC *pɯns, “spread wings and fly”).

Reconstructions

(source, 2.2 and 2.3)

See also Axel Schuessler, ABC Etymological Dictionary of Old Chinese (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2006) — the first and only genuine etymological dictionary of Sinitic — p. 233, for additional cognates and comparative material.

Selected readings

