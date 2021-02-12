« previous post |

Sunny Jhutti sent in this photograph of an Indian shop sign:

The Devanagari may be Romanized as “śarmā svīṭs eṇḍ sneks”, by which they mean "Sharma's sweets and snacks". It turns out that "snake bars" are a fairly common thing in India, as attested by this Samosapedia entry.

What I find particularly delicious is that three of the four words written in Devanagari are English, and the fourth is a typical Indian surname that you can find all over the world written in scores of different scripts.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang]

Permalink