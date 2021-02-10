« previous post | next post »

The multilingual part of this message from the President of Taiwan comes near the end of this 2:26 Twitter video:

Here’s my Lunar New Year message to the people of #Taiwan, my fellow Taiwanese living overseas, & everyone around the world celebrating this holiday, including our friends in Hong Kong. Take care & let’s turn the tide together in the #YearOfTheOx! pic.twitter.com/u4ZzNJ4Fba — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) February 10, 2021

We hear President Tsai speak in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka, Cantonese, and English. When she says "Happy Lunar New Year" at the end, I could not help but have tears in my eyes each time I listened.

Gábor L Ugray, who sent this to me, comments:

What I find interesting is the multilingual part at the end. Obviously this is a political choice, but (also obviously) the entire discussion around what is a language is a political one. By which I mean, I think the inclusion of multiple languages, and the choice of these specific languages, are all meaningful in this message.

Selected readings

Permalink