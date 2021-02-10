Tsai Ing-wen's multilingual New Year's greetings

February 10, 2021

The multilingual part of this message from the President of Taiwan comes near the end of this 2:26 Twitter video:

We hear President Tsai speak in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka, Cantonese, and English.  When she says "Happy Lunar New Year" at the end, I could not help but have tears in my eyes each time I listened.

Gábor L Ugray, who sent this to me, comments:

What I find interesting is the multilingual part at the end. Obviously this is a political choice, but (also obviously) the entire discussion around what is a language is a political one. By which I mean, I think the inclusion of multiple languages, and the choice of these specific languages, are all meaningful in this message.

 

  1. yoandri dominguez said,

    February 10, 2021 @ 11:39 am

    Now let's hear Xi say in twenty languages. And Biden in thirty. Competition.

