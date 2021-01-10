« previous post |

I've been resisting topics like "words for coup" and "the meaning of insurrection" — we'll see how long that resolve lasts — but this morning's distraction is the rebirth of something I wrote about many years ago, namely an online service for identifying instances of passive-voice verbs.

In my review of 'The Passivator" (4/6/2004), I noted that "though The Passivator is billed as a 'passive verb and adverb flagger', it just flags certain strings of characters — final "-ly" for alleged adverbs, forms of 'to be' for alleged passives". Never mind that to be is used for lots of other things, and there are plenty of adverbs that don't end in -ly, and not everything that ends in -ly is an adverb.

The "Passive Voice Detector" at datalyze.com uses a slightly less silly version of the same dumb algorithm — it flags forms of to be immediately followed by words ending in -ed. This leads to absurd false positives, e.g. when a form of to be is followed by a noun ending in -ed:

…and predictable false negatives, e.g. when an adverb intervenes between the auxiliary and the participle:

This is puzzling, given that there are good open source parsers, like spacy, that can actually do a decent job of identifying passive-voice verbs. Of course I'm not suggesting that someone should build a passive-detector that actually works, because the whole idea is predicated on the widely-held false belief that use of the passive voice is bad, combined with even more widespread confusion about what the passive voice actually is.

For an explanation of what the passive voice is and is not, see Geoff Pullum's page Confusion over avoiding the passive. For an argument against anti-passive prejudice, see "When men were men, and verbs were passive" (8/4/2006).

And for much more on the topic that anyone would rationally want, browse this list of LLOG passive posts over the years:

