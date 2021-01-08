« previous post |

This is a passage from chapter 3 of Dan Brown's Digital Fortress (1998)

Eventually one of them [VHM: NSA cryptographers] explained what Becker had already surmised. The scrambled text was a code‑a “cipher text”‑groups of numbers and letters representing encrypted words. The cryptographers’ job was to study the code and extract from it the original message, or “cleartext.” The NSA had called Becker because they suspected the original message was written in Mandarin Chinese; he was to translate the symbols as the cryptographers decrypted them.

For two hours, Becker interpreted an endless stream of Mandarin symbols. But each time he gave them a translation, the cryptographers shook their heads in despair. Apparently the code was not making sense. Eager to help, Becker pointed out that all the characters they’d shown him had a common trait‑they were also part of the Kanji language. Instantly the bustle in the room fell silent. The man in charge, a lanky chain‑smoker named Morante, turned to Becker in disbelief.

“You mean these symbols have multiple meanings?”

Becker nodded. He explained that Kanji was a Japanese writing system based on modified Chinese characters. He’d been giving Mandarin translations because that’s what they’d asked for.

“Jesus Christ.” Morante coughed. “Let’s try the Kanji.”

Like magic, everything fell into place.

David Becker is:

…The youngest full professor at Georgetown University and a brilliant foreign‑language specialist, he was practically a celebrity in the world of academia. Born with an eidetic memory and a love of languages, he’d mastered six Asian dialects as well as Spanish, French, and Italian. His university lectures on etymology and linguistics were standing‑room only, and he invariably stayed late to answer a barrage of questions. He spoke with authority and enthusiasm, apparently oblivious to the adoring gazes of his star‑struck coeds.

No matter how smart David Becker is, the above passage left me reeling and roaring with laughter. As is true of almost everyone on the face of the planet, Dan Brown doesn't seem to have a clue as to how the Chinese and Japanese writing systems work and how are they are related to each other.

Referring to Chinese characters as "symbols" right away gives one cause for grave reservation. When Becker tells the NSA cryptographers that the Mandarin "symbols" had the "common trait" of also being "part of the Kanji language", the commotion in the room instantly falls silent at this amazing profundity. When the leader of the team, "a lanky chain‑smoker named Morante", turns to Becker and asks in disbelief, "'You mean these symbols have multiple meanings?'”, this is what happened to me: 🤣

It only gets better / worse. Becker explains to the breathless team of NSA cryptographers that Kanji is "a Japanese writing system based on modified Chinese characters", and that he'd been giving the team Mandarin translations because that's what they asked for. Whereupon lanky, chain-smoking Morante coughs and says, "Let's try the Kanji". Becker tries the Kanji, then, like magic, everything falls into place.

Brown portrays the NSA cryptographers as not knowing the difference between language and script and being unaware that the distinction between Chinese and Japanese is not merely a matter of flipping a switch between a kanji system and a hanzi system.

If that were the case, woe is us. Thankfully, it is not.

————

There is probably no subject on earth concerning which more misinformation is purveyed and more misunderstandings circulated than Chinese characters (漢字, Chinese hanzi, Japanese kanji, Korean hanja) or sinograms.

–Victor Mair

from the foreword to Ideogram, by J. Marshall Unger

http://www.pinyin.info/

See also:

http://pinyin.info/readings/ideogram.html

Selected readings

Permalink