From r/TikTokCringe via Reddit:

https://www.tiktok.com/@gegethejing/video/6911137765035969797

In all of her manicness, what did she do?

In order, she called out and wrote in the air the strokes composing these two chararacters:

mèilì

魅力

"charm; glamor; fascination; enchantment; spell; loveliness; witchery; witchcraft"

The problem is that she "writes" the characters incorrectly. She has too many strokes, the wrong ones, and not in the right order. They should be:





One of my expert calligrapher correspondents said, "Most people nowadays don't write characters according to 'correct stroke order'. 'Proper strokes in the right order' seems to be an elementary-school kid thing."

Another remarked, "I guess we don't need to dwell too much on the correctness of how she 'writes' the characters, as stroke order matters less than the rhythm and sound in this case."

[h.t. Bryan Van Norden; thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang, Leqi Yu, and Xiuyuan Mi]

