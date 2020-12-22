« previous post |

[Blog post today by Bruce Humes]

VHM: Since I know about half of the authors and translators in this series, I am pleased to see them and their cohort getting wider recognition and circulation.

"'Multi-ethnic' Literature: Yilin’s 2020 Cache of Fiction by non-Han Writers"

As your year-end holiday lockdown fast approaches, it’s worth noting a new series of books by non-Han writers launched this year by one of China’s best-known publishers, Yilin Press — lit., “translation forest” — that is normally associated with marketing popular foreign-language fiction in Mandarin for Chinese readers.

The name of the series itself, Library of Contemporary Classics by China’s Multi-ethnic Writers (中国当代多民族经典作家文库), is notable, because it employs the term “multi-ethnic” rather than the former politically correct, ubiquitous reference to “minority ethnic” literature (少数民族文学) that must surely have rankled some.

I will write more about the worrisome outlook for mother-tongue, multi-ethnic literature out of China — given moves to severely restrict education in Uyghur, Tibetan and Mongolian, and the ongoing incarceration of hundreds of thousands of Turkophone people in Xinjiang — but for now, here are the titles in Yilin’s new series ( so far available only in Chinese) with a bit of background info and links:

阿云嘎 《天上没有铁丝网》（哈森译）

Ayonga: There is no barbed wire in the sky. Translated by Ha Sen. Ayonga writes in Mongolian, and is also the author of Mamba Rasang, translated by Jim Weldon.

莫·哈斯巴根《有狼有歌的故乡》（哈森译）

Mo Hasibagen: Homeland of Wolves and Songs. Also translated from the Mongolian by Ha Sen.

艾克拜尔·米吉提《我的苏莱曼不见了》

Aikebai’er Mijiti (aka Ikebair Mijiti): My Soleiman is Gone. The author is ethnic Kazakh, and his works have been translated into Russian in Kazakhstan, where he has also been awarded prizes.

阿拉提·阿斯木《珍珠玛瑙》

Alat Asem: Pearl Agate. A Uyghur from Xinjiang, he writes in both Chinese and Uyghur. Author of Confessions of a Jade Lord, translated by Bruce Humes and Jun Liu.

扎西达娃《谜样的黄昏》

Tashi Dawa (aka Zhaxi Dawa): Enigmatic Twilight. Of mixed Han and Tibetan ancestry, this controversial author has held several senior posts in China’s literary bureaucracy.

叶尔克西·胡尔曼别克《一个村庄的家》

Yerkex Hurmanbek (aka Yerkesy Hulmanbiek): A Village Family. She is an ethnic Kazakh. Author of Eternal Lamb, translated by Nicky Harman.

吉狄马加《迟到的挽歌》

Jidi Majia: The Late Elegy. A poet who is member of the Yi people.

次仁罗布《强盗酒馆》

Tsering Norbu: Robber’s Tavern. Author of Prayers in the Wind, translated by Joshua Dyer.

万玛才旦《气球》