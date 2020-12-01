« previous post |

John Bellezza, an archeologist and cultural historian whose work focuses on the pre-Buddhist heritage of Tibet and the Western Himalaya, and who has lived in high Asia for three decades, sent me the following two photographs of inscriptions that he took at Lake Gnam-mtsho, Tibet (TAR):





Weathered, faded, and somewhat effaced, they are difficult to read. John hypothesized that they might be written in Proto-Sarada, which would make sense for the time and area where he found them.

The Śāradā, Sarada or Sharada script is an abugida writing system of the Brahmic family of scripts. The script was widespread between the 8th and 12th centuries in the northwestern parts of Indian Subcontinent (in Kashmir and neighbouring areas), for writing Sanskrit and Kashmiri. Originally more widespread, its use became later restricted to Kashmir, and it is now rarely used except by the Kashmiri Pandit community for religious purposes.

It is a native script of Kashmir and is named after the goddess Śāradā, (another name for Saraswati, the goddess of learing), the main deity of the Sharada Peeth temple.

(source)

For a monograph on Sarada, see:

Slaje, Walter, 1993. Śāradā: Deskriptiv-synchrone Schriftkunde zur Bearbeitung kaschmirischer Sanskrit-Manuskripte. Auf der Grundlage von Kusālas Ghaṭakharpara-Gūḍhadīpikā und unter graphischer Mitwirkung von Eva Slaje. (Indische Schriften, Band 1.) Reinbek: Dr Inge Wezler Verlag für Orientalische Fachpublikationen. 118 pp. ISBN 3-88587-016-9.

This Śāradā primer treats only manuscripts in standard Śāradā script from mainly the Kashmir region.

For epigraphic Śāradā, which shows great variety depending on the period and region, as it was used far beyond the valley, see:

Bhushan Kumar Kaul Deambi, Śāradā and Ṭākarī Alphabets. New Delhi: D.K. Printworld, 2008.

ISBN 13: 9788124604120

Indoskript

When I first sent the photographs out to Sarada specialists, I did not know the location where the photographs were taken, so I was unable to tell them where the inscriptions were from.

Nonetheless, John Mock quickly responded:

I ran the images through the DStretch algorithm (using imageJ) and the letters popped.

I've attached jpgs of the DStretch images.

Not Sarada. Tibetan.

1316 reads "om mani padme hum", which you'll recognize as the "hail to the jewel in the lotus" mantra.

1317 looks like the top "line" is actually a stick figure of a horned animal, (you can see the rectangular head). A cervid stag I'd guess, and the "fifth" leg may be a penis – can't be sure, but what appear to

be elongated horns would fit with that "view".

The line below is also Tibetan – not well composed though.

The first letter is ཨ (a-chen) with what looks like a "shap-chu" (u vowel sign), i.e. ཨུ , but the vowel sign is maybe not correctly written (sort of backwards).

The second letter is clearly མ་ "ma".

The third letter should be "na" ན་, but it looks more like "cha" ཆ with a "ki-ku" ('i') vowel sign above. Whoever wrote it was probably trying to write ནི (ni).

The fourth letter is "pa" པ་ . To the right maybe there is more, but not readable / visible for me in this image.

The writer was probably trying to write "om mani padme hum" but either didn't finish it, or it is effaced. I don't know any other "mantras" that would fit, though a better-trained Tibetan scholar might know

something.

That's what I see. Let me know if you see anything else.

As for provenance, so far nothing stated, but the image file name starting with UT makes me think of "Upper Tibet", which would fit the content.

The red color is standard/typical of Tibetan pictographs and mantras on rock.

Here are the two inscriptions as rotated and digitally enhanced by John Mock with DStretch:





John Mock continues:

The software algorithm DStetch®, short for Decorrelation stretch, is an image enhancement technique first used in remote sensing that can be usefully applied to rock art. NASA has used it to enhance Mars Rover images. See Harman, Jon, “Using Decorrelation Stretch to Enhance Rock Art Images”, at www.DStretch.com. ("DStretch uses decorrelation stretch. This is an image enhancement technique first used on aerial photos. For an explanation of how it works see the algorithm description.")

It runs as a plug-in for ImageJ, a public domain Java image processing and analysis program inspired by NIH Image for the Macintosh. Downloadable distributions are available for Windows, Mac OSX and Linux.

DStretch works really well on pictographs where pigment is effaced or blurred. It also helps with rock-cut epigraphs. I've used it on Old Tibetan inscriptions in Wakhan with good results. It's especially helpful in revealing layers in a palimpsest. It can even help with worn inscriptions on bronze.

Another easy technique for rock is taking multiple exposures from varying angles and then using software such as Agisoft Photoscan Pro to compile the images into an enhanced 2D / near-3D model. It's very helpful with heavily weathered inscriptions.

A DStretch reference:

Jean-Loïc LeQuellec, Frédérique Duquesnoy, Claudia Defrasne 2015, "Digital image enhancement with DStretch : Is complexity always necessary for efficiency?" Digital Applications in Archaeology and Cultural Heritage 2 (2015) 55–67.

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j. daach.2015.01.003

This is a good example of how advanced digital technology can assist archeological research. I already know half a dozen colleagues who will be using it in their investigations just from having been exposed to it through the draft of this post.

[Thanks to Asko Parpola, Harry Falk, Ingo Strauch, Lore Sander, Joe Cribb, Oskar von Hinüber, Jason Neelis, and Huashan Chao.]

Permalink