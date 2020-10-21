« previous post |

Alison Frankel, "Lexicographer (and Scalia co-author) joins plaintiffs’ team in Facebook TCPA case at SCOTUS", Reuters 10/20/2020:

Can a lexicographer fend off the combined forces of Facebook, the Justice Department and the entire U.S. business lobby at the U.S. Supreme Court?

What if said lexicographer is also the co-author, with Justice Antonin Scalia, of a landmark book about textualism that is cited multiple times in the other side’s briefs?

Bryan Garner – the Black’s Law Dictionary editor, legal writing consultant and, with Justice Scalia, author of Reading Law – has joined the Supreme Court team of Noah Duguid, a Montana man who sued Facebook in 2015 for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. And though he’s only been working with Duguid’s other lawyers for a matter of weeks, Garner’s influence on Duguid’s just-filed merits brief is unmistakable. Who else could so boldly assert that the TCPA’s meaning depends on whether the statute’s “adverbial modifier” applies to just one or both “disjunctive verbs” with a “common object”?

Without taking anything away from the well-deserved kudos for Bryan Garner, I want to underline how odd it is to suggest that without his help, lawyers couldn't be expected to understand simple grammatical concepts like "adverbial modifier", "disjunctive verb", and "common object".



The summary of Facebook, Inc. v. Duguid at oyez.org:

Noah Duguid brought this lawsuit because Facebook sent him numerous automatic text messages without his consent. Duguid did not use Facebook, yet for approximately ten months, the social media company repeatedly alerted him by text message that someone was attempting to access his (nonexistent) Facebook account.

Duguid sued Facebook for violating a provision of the Telephone and Consumer Protection Act of 1991 that forbids calls placed using an automated telephone dialing system (“ATDS”), or autodialer. Facebook moved to dismiss Duguid’s claims for two alternate reasons. Of relevance here, Facebook argued that the equipment it used to send text messages to Duguid is not an ATDS within the meaning of the statute. The district court dismissed the claim, and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed, finding Facebook’s equipment plausibly falls within the definition of an ATDS. TCPA defines an ATDS as a device with the capacity “to store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator.” Ninth Circuit precedent further clarifies that an ATDS “need not be able to use a random or sequential generator to store numbers,” only that it “have the capacity to store numbers to be called and to dial such numbers automatically.”

The relevant section of Telephone Consumer Protection Act 47 U.S.C. § 227:

SEC. 227. [47 U.S.C. 227] RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF TELEPHONE EQUIPMENT (a) DEFINITIONS.— As used in this section— (1) The term “automatic telephone dialing system” means equipment which has the

capacity— (A) to store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or

sequential number generator; and (B) to dial such numbers.

Noah Duguid's brief starts like this:

QUESTION PRESENTED

Whether the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s definition of “automatic telephone dialing system,” 47 U.S.C. § 227(a)(1), encompasses a device that can store and automatically dial telephone numbers without using a random or sequential number generator.

Pages 16-22 of the brief deal argue that "The correct grammatical reading of the definition aligns with the semantic content of the words" — I invite you to read through the argument yourself. Here I'll just note that the brief presents this charmingly antique figure to express the structure of the sentence:

Diagrams of this particular kind were introduced in Alonzo Reed and Brainard Kellogg's 1878 work Higher Lessons in English ("A Work on English Grammar and Composition : in which the Science of the Language is Made Tributary to the Art of Expression : a Course of Practical Lessons Carefully Graded, and Adapted to Every Day Use in the School-room"), and were taught in American primary schools at least through the 1950s — although when I encountered them in (what was then still called) "Grammar School", my teachers made it clear that they didn't really understand the system at all, and I would be surprised to learn that many lawyers or judges today are in a much better position. These days, few American students are taught anything at all about grammatical analysis — but a Reed-Kellogg diagram strikes me as an odd way to bring grammatical analysis to bear on statutory interpretation in 2020, instead of a modern constituent structure or dependency structure diagram. (Though lawyers and judges are not any more likely to understand those, alas…)

(See "Diagrammatic Excitement" 3/27/2012 and "Sentence Diagramming" 1/1/2014 for some additional history.)

The full SCOTUS docket for this case is available from scotusblog.

And the lower court opinion is here.

