09/12/2020 Look ‼️ How Chinese teacher is torturing our Mongolian kids in Bayangol Mongolian autonomous state in Xinjiang. China bans the Mongolian language in Xinjiang from 2017. The teacher is visibly frustrated trying to make a Mongolian child pronounce a Chinese expression and make him recognize Chinese nationalistic emblems. Southern Mongolia is under Chinese occupation just like Tibet and Uyghur.

