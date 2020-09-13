The pain of pronouncing Mandarin "guóqí" ("national flag") for a Mongolian child
09/12/2020 Look ‼️ How Chinese teacher is torturing our Mongolian kids in Bayangol Mongolian autonomous state in Xinjiang. China bans the Mongolian language in Xinjiang from 2017. The teacher is visibly frustrated trying to make a Mongolian child pronounce a Chinese expression and make him recognize Chinese nationalistic emblems. Southern Mongolia is under Chinese occupation just like Tibet and Uyghur.Posted by Unimunkh Uriankhai on Sunday, September 13, 2020
Look ‼️ How Chinese teacher is torturing our Mongolian kids in Bayangol Mongolian autonomous state in Xinjiang. China bans the Mongolian language in Xinjiang from 2017.
The teacher is visibly frustrated trying to make a Mongolian child pronounce a Chinese expression and make him recognize Chinese nationalistic emblems. Southern Mongolia is under Chinese occupation just like Tibet and Uyghur.
Here's what the child is being told to say:
guóqí 国旗 (national flag)
What's the problem? Bad teaching skills?
The poor tyke is trying so hard.
Victor Mair said,
October 21, 2020 @ 10:07 am
From Marcel Erdal:
This is an Uyghur, not a Mongolian child: The teacher says Bolmaydu, which means 'That isn't it' in Uyghur. The child also looks Uyghur and not Mongolian.
other one spoon said,
October 21, 2020 @ 10:32 am
"There are four lights!"