« previous post |

I was thrilled when I came upon this 3:04 YouTube video by chance on the morning of the mid-Autumn festival (October 1):

The video shows the spectacular tidal bore surging up the Qiantang River. Along with Hangzhou Bay south of Shanghai, the river is known "for having the world's largest tidal bore, a phenomenon where [the] leading edge of the incoming tide forms a wave (or waves) of water that travels up a river or narrow bay against the direction of the river or bay's current." (source)

I was particularly enchanted to see what the Qiantang River tidal bore looks like in reality because, nearly four decades ago, I had translated and annotated a long, rhapsodic poem by a Han Dynasty author, Mei Cheng 枚乘 (d. 140 BC), titled "Qī fā 七發" ("Seven Stimuli"). One of the sections of the poem is an elaborate, epideictic description of the Qiantang tidal bore. Here's a sample of the writing:

gǔ chányuán

pīyáng liúsǎ

hèngbào zhī jí

yú biē shīshì

diāndǎo yǎncè

yóuyóu yuányuán

púfú liányán

shénwù guàiyí

bùkě shèngyán

汩潺湲

披揚流灑

橫暴之極

魚鱉失勢

顛倒偃側

沋沋湲湲

蒲伏連延

神物怪疑

不可勝言

Yet it gurgles, bubbles, murmurs, ruffles;

displaying its spray, flaunting its splash,

it is the extreme of perversity.

Fish and turtles lose their bearings in it —

they are tossed and turned topsy-turvy;

disoriented and bewildered,

they stumble, tumble, fumble, bumble.

Since even sprites are left spellbound,

there is no way adequately to describe it.

This is just a tiny taste of the florid, almost lexicographical verbiage describing the Qiantang bore that goes on for pages.

See:

Mei Cherng's "Seven Stimuli" and Wang Bor's "Pavilion of King Terng": Chinese Poems for Princes (Lewiston, NY: E. Mellen Press, 1988). Amazon

This uniquely configured volume features an elaborately annotated translation of the complete rhapsody, Old Sinitic reconstructions of the rhyme words, woodcuts and plastercuts illustrating all seven of the stimuli that are presented in the lengthy poem, with the text in beautifully brushed calligraphy. Both the Chinese original and the English translation are positioned on the page so as to reveal the syntactic structure and grammatical nature of the text.

The translation is also available in:

Victor H. Mair, ed., The Columbia Anthology of Traditional Chinese Literature (1996), selection 152, pp. 422-427 of pp. 411-428.

_____, ed., The Shorter Columbia Anthology of Traditional Chinese Literature (2000), selection 124, pp. 223-228 of pp. 211-229.

As for "bore", there are two main etymological sources:

1.

From Middle English boren, from Old English borian (“to pierce”), from Proto-Germanic *burōną. Compare Danish bore, Norwegian Bokmål bore, Dutch boren, German bohren, Old Norse bora. Cognate with Latin forō (“to bore, to pierce”), Latin feriō (“strike, cut”) and Albanian birë (“hole”). Sense of wearying may come from a figurative use such as "to bore the ears"; confer German drillen.

2.

From Middle English *bore, bare, a borrowing from Old Norse bára (“billow, wave”). Cognate with Icelandic bára, Faroese bára.

(Source)

One must be wary of false etymologies, not just with morphosyllabically written words, but also with alphabetically written terms.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Ronald Egan, Paul Kroll, Richard Lynn, Michael Carr, and William Nienhauser]

Permalink