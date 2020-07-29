« previous post |

Jim Unger sent me this mystifying note (7/25/20):

The other day, my wife called my attention to the fact that the ‘organ theory of the emperor’ (Tennō kikan setsu), for which Minobe Tatsukichi (1873-1948) was prosecuted in the 1930s, is written 天皇機関説. This is odd since ‘organ’ in the medical sense (the apparent source of Minobe’s metaphor) is currently written 器官 whereas 機関 is now pretty much ‘engine’. Since it is inconceivable that generations of historians writing in English have simply been perpetuating a mistranslation, it appears that either 器官 is a later coinage or that 機関 narrowed in meaning sometime later, or both. I am not particularly interested in untangling this mess, but it might be worth studying because it seems to be a case of one or more Sino-Japanese compounds undergoing semantic change within Japanese, which, of course, ought not happen if every kanji were a logogram of fixed meaning. Do both these words occur in Chinese? If so, have they ever overlapped in meaning in Chinese? Is one or the other a 19th or 20th century neologism?

Now, let me tell you, that really sent me on a merry goose chase. What did it mean when people said "The Emperor is an organ of the state" in Japanese, and what does it mean when people say it in English?

Before pursuing the Japanese historical sources of the controversy, for the record 器官 and 機関 are both pronounced kikan in Japanese. The former is generally considered to mean "organ; instrument", while the latter is considered to mean "engine; machine; mechanism; body organ; organization, institute, agency, authority, establishment; facility". In Mandarin, the former is pronounced qìguān and is held to mean "organ; apparatus", while the latter (機關) is pronounced jīguān and is held to mean "organ; body; office; mechanism; stratagem; intrigue; scheme; gear".

機關, with the meaning of "mechanism", is found already in the Suí shū 隋書 (Book of Sui [636 AD]). It also had the meaning of "stratagem; scheme; intrigue") in premodern times. 器官, on the other hand, seems to be a new term from the beginning of the 20th century (Xīn Ěryǎ 新爾雅 [New Erya] 1903 is the first occurrence I can readily find) used in biology — anatomy, physiology.

The Sinitic morpheme written with the elusive character jī 機 is treated at great length in the items listed under "Selected readings" below.

Here are some relevant accounts for the Tennō kikan setsu 天皇機関説 ("organ theory of the emperor"):

The theory of the Emperor as an organ of government (the theory of the nation state as a juridical body) that the Emperor is an organ of the state possessing no authority over and above the state, who exercised power only as the highest organ of the state was widely accepted as an academic construct legally underpinning the Meiji Constitution system. At a plenary session of the House of Peers on 18 February 1935 (Showa 10), however, KIKUCHI Takeo vehemently attached [sic –> attacked] the theory, criticizing the works of constitutional scholar MINOBE Tatsukichi and others. In response, MINOBE, who was also a member of the House of Peers, made a strong "personal defense" of the theory at the plenary session one week later, on 25 February 1935. Sensing opportunity, nationalist groups and others pounced on the issue and started a campaign to discredit the "Emperor as an Organ of Government Theory". The movement to denounce the theory grew in intensity when the Seiyukai*, which wanted to overturn the Cabinet, was joined by large segments of the military and local government groups.

[*The Rikken Seiyūkai (立憲政友会, Constitutional Association of Political Friendship) was one of the main political parties in the pre-war Empire of Japan. It was also known simply as the "Seiyūkai". (Source)]

"Dispute over 'Emperor as an Organ of Government Theory'", Modern Japan in Archives

In 1912, Minobe published a work on constitutional interpretation, which came to be known as the “emperor organ theory”. Per Minobe, the “State”, or kokutai was supreme, and even the emperor was only an “organ of the State” as defined through the constitutional structure, rather than a sacred power beyond the state itself. Minobe used the metaphor of the head of the human body to describe the role of the emperor. This thesis was influenced by the work of German legal philosopher Georg Jellinek, whose work, Allgemeine Staatslehre (General Theory of the State) was published in 1900, and also by the British concept of a constitutional monarchy. Minobe warned that the emperor’s right of supreme command over the military needed to be carefully limited by the Diet of Japan if Japan were not to end up with a dual government in which the military would become completely independent and above the rule of law and unaccountable to civilian authority.

(Source)

It's interesting to note that Minobe was the son of a doctor of Chinese medicine.

Selected readings

