Earlier this year, we had a post about a fascinating new Wikipedia article on "Goblet word" (5/30/20). That post was about a vessel that served as an analogy for a rhetorical device called zhīyán 卮言 ("goblet word"). Now we have another magisterial Wikipedia article by an anonymous master of Chinese esoterica. It's about another name for a similar type of vessel called qīqì 欹器, "tilting vessel".

The qīqì (欹器, "tilting vessel" or "tipping vessel") was an ancient Chinese ceremonial utensil that automatically overturned and spilled its contents once it reached capacity, thus symbolizing moderation and caution. Both Confucian and Daoist Chinese classics include a famous anecdote about the first time Confucius saw a tilting vessel. In the Confucian tradition (e.g., Xunzi) it was also named yòuzuò zhī qì (宥座之器, "vessel on the right of one's seat"), with three positions, the vessel tilts to one side when empty, stands upright when filled halfway, and overturns when filled to the brim—illustrating the philosophical value of the golden mean. In the Daoist tradition, the tilting vessel was named yòuzhī (宥卮, "urging goblet" or "warning goblet"), with two positions, staying upright when empty and overturning when full—illustrating the metaphysical value of emptiness, and later associated with the Zhuangzian zhīyán (卮言, "goblet words") rhetorical device.

As with many arcane implements from antiquity, the terminology for the tilting / tipping vessel is challenging:

"Phonetic loan characters", using an existing character to be read as a substitution for another of similar or identical pronunciation, have complicated interpreting several "tilting vessel" names. Prior to the Qin Dynasty (221–206 BCE) when the process of standardizing Chinese characters began, scribes would use a current Chinese word and character to write another (near-)homophonous word without a standard written form, which often subsequently resulted in the creation of a new character to write the original word and meaning. For example, yāo from Old Chinese *ʔew (要, "waist") was borrowed to write yào from *ʔew-s "important; want" and the original "waist" sense was later written yāo (腰) semantically clarified with the addition of the "flesh" radical.

The word qì (器, "implement, utensil, instrument; vessel, utensil used as a container or receptacle", Kroll 2017: 357) is a recurrent linguistic element in Chinese names and descriptions for tilting vessels. What became the most common tipping-vessel name qīqì (欹器) is a linguistic compound with yī (欹, "exclamation of admiration"), which was a phonetic loan character for qī (攲, "slanting, canted, leaning to the side; inclined; oblique; askew; unstable, unsteady", Kroll 2017: 352). Both these logographs are classified as radical-phonetic characters, combining the same qí (奇, "uncommon") phonetic component with two different semantic components or radicals, called the "lack" radical (欠) and "branch" radical (支).

I recall from my research on and translation of the Sun Zi 孫子 (Master Sun; Art of War) that qí 奇 ("unconventional; unusual; unorthodox ") played an important role in his strategy.



The article continues with further discussion of other related terms, and then moves on to citations of six early texts referring to the tilting vessel. That is followed by a survey of the tilting vessel in history, including these two intriguing paragraphs concerning tilting vessels in the Islamic world and in Korea:

During the Abbasid Caliphate, tilting vessels "aroused the keen interest" of Persian scholars, who "greatly developed their possibilities", as seen in Banu Musa's 850 Book of Ingenious Devices, which described many types of automata, such as valves that open and close by themselves (Needham and Wang 1962: 35).

The Chinese qiqi (欹器, "tipping vessel") was adapted for a technologically-sophisticated Korean water clock during the Joseon dynasty (1392–1897). King Sejong the Great (r. 1418–1450) ordered the inventor Jang Yeong-sil to develop two automated water clocks. The 1434 Borugak-nu (報漏閣漏) was the national standard clock in the Gyeongbokgung Palace. The 1438 Heumgyeonggak-nu (欽敬閣漏) was an astronomical clock that displayed the movements of celestial bodies and changes of seasons with both visual and audible time signals. It had an overflow tube that transferred surplus water to a miniature waterfall, pond, and tilting vessel (Kim et al. 2017: 174).

The article concludes with a long section on modern scholarship concerning the tilting vessel that draws on historical sources and archeological evidence. The debates over the visual symbolism and philosophical significance of the tilting vessel make for especially interesting reading.

As usual with Wikipedia, the article closes with a list of more than a dozen references.

Is your glass half full or half empty? Be satisfied if it is at the midpoint. Don't be so greedy that it fills up and runs over, for then you're apt to lose everything.

