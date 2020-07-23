« previous post |

Sensational article by Hagar Hosny in Al-Monitor (7/23/20):

"Google presents new tool to decode hieroglyphics: Google has created a new tool to translate hieroglyphics into English and Arabic at the stroke of a key."

It starts like this:

In a July 15 press release, Google announced the launch of a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to decipher Egyptian hieroglyphs and translate them into Arabic and English.

Google said that the tool, dubbed Fabricius, provides an interactive experience for people from all over the world to learn about hieroglyphics, in addition to supporting and facilitating the efforts of Egyptologists and raising awareness about the history and heritage of ancient Egyptian civilization.

“We are very excited to be launching this new tool that can make it easier to access and learn about the rich culture of ancient Egypt. For over a decade, Google has been capturing imagery of cultural and historical landmarks across the region,” Chance Coughenour, program manager at Google Arts and Culture, said in the statement.

Fabricius is available for free on the Google Arts and Culture platform, which encourages users to learn about arts, heritage and cultural landmarks from over 2,000 cultural institutions around the world. Anyone can interact with and explore these landmarks and treasures through virtual or augmented reality technologies, in addition to high-quality images and other interactive experiences.

Now, I don't want to pour cold water on the feverish dreams of anyone who was hoping to use Fabricius to become an overnight Egyptologist, but I haven't seen any evidence that the new Google tool is more than a device for learning about hieroglyphs and playing with them. In the hands of qualified, accomplished Egyptologists, it might also be used to assist them in their work, but it certainly cannot replace what only professionals who have immersed themselves in the study of the language and the script for years can accomplish.

I suspect that countless museums have already provided such "interactive" experiences with hieroglyphics, though doubtless on a much smaller scale and with less recognition capability than the Google tool.

