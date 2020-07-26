@Everybody
From Randy Alexander, a photo taken in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Huaying, Guang'an, Sichuan (广安华蓥):
The banner says:
@Suǒyǒu rén, rénkǒu pǔchá xūyào nín lái dǎkǎ.
@所有人，人口普查需要您来打卡。
"@Everyone, the census requires / needs you [respectful] to come check in*."
* dǎkǎ 打卡
- to punch a timeclock; to punch in; to clock in and out (of a job, etc.)
- (chiefly Taiwan, Internet slang) to check in (to a location) on social media
(Source)
dǎ 打 ("hit; strike" — dummy verb to make a verbal phrase from a noun)
kǎ 卡 ("to wedge; to get stuck; to be jammed; to become tightly wedged", and many other cognate meanings, but here being used to transcribe the sound of the English word "card")
Cf. shuākǎ 刷卡 ("swipe card")
Randy translates:
@All people: the census needs you to check in.
From Diana Shuheng Zhang:
From Yijie Zhang:
I would say the wording here is acceptable, but it is not felicitously worded in the given context. I would translate it into English as "Ladies and gentlemen, the Census calls for your participation." There are two Chinese popular internet terms in this sentence: 1. "@所有人" ("@Everyone"), which is a feature messaging function for group chats on Chinese social media, like Wechat and QQ, and one can announce something or remind every group-chat member of something by using "@Everyone"; and 2. "打卡", which literally means "punch in" or "clock in", while it has also been used by Chinese netizens to refer to "going to some specific (internet-famous) places (and check in on social media)". As a result, when comparing to taking the census, "打卡" here could refer to both mandatory and voluntary actions. I gather these two internet terms are deliberately used here in order to popularize the upcoming census; and although I understand its consideration and appreciate its creativity as a slogan, I am a bit concerned that this sentence may be confusing to Chinese people who are not familiar with internet terms; and "打卡" sounds slightly inapposite here, because it could be ambiguous to compare it to taking the census. A better way to write it in proper Chinese might simply be "人口普查需要您的参与。"*
*[VHM: Rénkǒu pǔchá xūyào nín de cānyù 人口普查需要您的参与 ("The census needs / requires your participation").]
Chenfeng Wang:
I think this is totally acceptable. @所有人 is a very common way for people to make announcements in Wechat groups. If a group administrator uses the function of @所有人, then everyone in the group will be notified. And 打卡 here can be simply understood as "participate". So I would translate this sentence as: @everyone, the population census needs your participation. （人口普查需要每个人的参与。）But the original sentence is already very proper, I think.
*[VHM: Rénkǒu pǔchá xūyào měi gè rén de cānyù 人口普查需要每个人的参与 ("The census requires / needs everyone's / each person's participation").
The takeaway here is that the internet, and especially social media, is now a leading force in language change. It cannot be stayed. Have to go with the flow. I guess.
[Thanks to Xiuyuan Mi]
liuyao said,
July 26, 2020 @ 2:46 pm
Same in English. In slack, discord, and other virtual chat rooms, it is standard to use @here or @everyone to notify everyone in the group or channel.
Philip Taylor said,
July 26, 2020 @ 2:47 pm
This is not the first time that I have been puzzled by a seemingly missing glyph in a stretch of Chinese text, but on this occasion I decided investigate further as Victor had very kindly provided a Pinyin transliteration. I then found that the "口" glyph (Pinyin "kǒu"), when displayed in the font selected by the forum's infrastructure :
lacks the two "tails" that are clearly displayed when the same glyph is viewed using (e.g.,) Adobe Ming Std L. As these two "tails" (to my mind, at least) serve to indicate that one is looking at a Chinese glyph rather than a simple empty square, and as a significant portion of this forum is devoted to discussion of matters Chinese, I wonder whether the default font set for the forum might be amended to use fonts that more clearly differentiate between Chinese glyphs and arbitrary geometric shapes ?