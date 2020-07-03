Freeest or freest
I wrote this sentence: "Hong Kong was one of the freeest cities on earth". My automated spell checker flagged "freeest", so I changed it to "freest", and the spell checker let that stand. But in my mind I was still saying "free‧est", with two syllables, whereas when I see "freest", it's very hard for me to think of that as having two syllables. So how are we to pronounce the superlative degree of the adjective "free"?
Relevant entries from Wiktionary here:
Adjective
freest
-
- superlative form of free: most free quotations ▼
Verb
freest
and here:
Adjective
freeest
-
- Misspelling of freest. quotations ▼
Similar considerations pertain to the comparative degree of the adjective "free", viz., "freeer" vs. "freer".
Everywhere I see "freeer" and "freeest" described as "common misspellings".
Here's a post on the subject by Jakub Marian on his blog, Jakub Marian's Language learning, science & art:
"‘Freeer’ vs. ‘freer’ (triple ‘e’) in English"
This is a common mistake in English. Since the comparative form of an adjective is formed by simply sticking “er” to the end of an adjective (apart from a few irregular adjectives like “good/better”), learners and native speakers alike sometimes think that when something is “more free”, it should be “freeer”. The truth is that there is not a single word in English whose standard spelling would contain “eee”. The simple rule is:
For example, “most free” would be “freest”, not “freeest”. Note, however, that “freest” is pronounced as if it were written as “freeest”, i.e. /friːɪst/. The same goes for “freer”, pronounced as /ˈfriːə(r)/. “Free” is in fact the only adjective ending in “ee”, apart from compound words formed from it, e.g. “carefree” which are not comparable, so there are no words like “carefreer”….
It seems that, in this case, orthographic estheticism rebels at, and wins over, strict phoneticism.
Philip Taylor said,
July 3, 2020 @ 8:48 am
The OED attests to only one recorded instance of 3-e "freeest", all other citations being to the 2-e form. "1797 ‘English Lady’ Resid. in France I. 155 France is now the freeest country in the world". If one were to want to hyphenate the word, however, I think that only the 3-e version could be used.
jin defang said,
July 3, 2020 @ 8:58 am
rather than puzzle over this, it's easiest to write "most free."
ycx said,
July 3, 2020 @ 9:09 am
Like others have mentioned, I recall being taught in primary school that "free" should not be used in the standard suffix comparative/superlative forms, just like "fun".
I never thought about that since, but apparently according to English SE https://english.stackexchange.com/questions/2166/more-clear-vs-clearer-when-to-use-more-instead-of-er the word syllable length matters, with a number of exceptions.
David said,
July 3, 2020 @ 9:11 am
The German spelling reform of 1996 addressed a similar problem, so that concatenated words that result in three consecutive letters no longer should have the third letter dropped.
Schiffahrt became Schifffahrt from Schiff (ship) + Fahrt (journey)
Simon said,
July 3, 2020 @ 9:12 am
“Free” is in fact the only adjective ending in “ee”
What about "wee" (= small)?
Antonio L. Banderas said,
July 3, 2020 @ 9:14 am
Longman Pronunciation Dictionary: ˈfriː‿ɪst əst
CambridgeGEL:
E-deletion. A base-final e is generally dropped bf suffixes beginning with a vowel.
[13] ii. composite vowel symbol (blue dye eye free sortie), where -e is part of a
composite two- or three-letter vowel symbol at the end of the base.
Bases ending in [16] freeing freed freer freest: deletion does not apply here, except that with eye (where final e is part of a three-letter
vowel symbol) it is optional, ey(e)ing.
We have not indicated themorphological boundaries in the above forms because in a number of cases the morphological analysis is problematic. The problem arises with those verbs such as free which retain e before ·ing : where does the boundary fall in the other forms? Take freed, for example. Fre·ed is implausible precisely because we do not have ∗fre·ing. But free·d has the disadvantage of requiring alternation in the suffix,which otherwise is invariably ·ed in regular verbs. A possible explanation, perhaps, is in terms neither of fre·ed nor of free·d, but rather that one e has to be omitted because the sequences eee, oee, yee, and iee are not permissible in English (∗freeed, ∗hoeed, ∗dyeed, ∗sortieed), so that the situation is quite different from that of ·ing – and it is then immaterial which e it is that is said to be omitted. Similar arguments hold for the adjectives freer and freest, and also with forms like died in [20ii].
Notice that spelling facts from lexical word-formation reinforce this: while freelance and freewheeling are unhyphenated, in free-enterprise system a hyphen is called for to prevent the impossible ∗freeenterprise.
Fernando said,
July 3, 2020 @ 9:24 am
Regardless of what the dictionaries say, this orthographical monstrosity means that I will, if need write "more free" and "most free".
Toby said,
July 3, 2020 @ 9:28 am
What about twee?
Chris Button said,
July 3, 2020 @ 9:57 am
Since "bluest" is not pronounced "bloost", I think "freest" is fine.
Antonio L. Banderas said,
July 3, 2020 @ 10:04 am
According to Longman Pronunciation Dict:
-est: ɪst əst (superlative ending or archaic and liturgical second person singular ending)
-er: ə ǁ ər . Dirtier: ˈdɝːt̬ i‿ər.
—On rare occasions this suffix receives contrastive stress, and is then pronounced ˈɝː, thus not early, but earliER ˌɝːliˈɝː, interviewEE and interviewER ˌɪnt̬ərvjuː ˈɝː
David W said,
July 3, 2020 @ 10:06 am
freeëst?
KevinM said,
July 3, 2020 @ 10:23 am
@AntonioBanderas. The contrastive-stress option is very familiar to lawyers, who, to avoid misunderstanding, often hit the last syllable very hard when pronouncing "payor," "mortgagee," and like terms, because that little suffix has profound financial consequences. (Btw, lawyers around here commonly opt to pronounce -or as "or," not "er." At least in our local (US mid-Atlantic) rhotic pronunciation, it's clear and schwa-free, so that may be the reason.)
Venadikt said,
July 3, 2020 @ 10:28 am
I thought "d i a r e s i s" as a joke, but I did a search for "freëst" and there were some results. I also came across this New Yorker article about the desirability of diaresis:
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/culture-desk/the-curse-of-the-diaeresis
Antonio L. Banderas said,
July 3, 2020 @ 10:35 am
@KevinM
LPD:
-or: ə ǁ ər —also occasionally for emphasis ɔː ǁ ɔːr
Also interesting: https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/-or#English
J.W. Brewer said,
July 3, 2020 @ 10:43 am
FWIW, the google books n-gram viewer shows "freest" as more common than "most free" at all times since 1800, although the ratio between the variants has fluctuated. Someone with more time than I have right now should be able to propose an analysis that would let you know how much of the prevalence of the "more free" variant is driven by nervousness about or aversion toward the spelling of the other, by figuring out a good baseline set of other adjectives that are similar in all relevant respects other than that the +est version doesn't "look weird" to anyone.
unekdoud said,
July 3, 2020 @ 10:59 am
Can the "interviewee" suffix can be used to force three e's?
The freer (freeer/freeor) frees the freee (freeee).
Philip Taylor said,
July 3, 2020 @ 11:00 am
More n-grammarie : "freer" overtook "more free" in 1842 and never looked back. It is also (today) attested more frequently than the sum of the other three combined ("more free", "most free", "freest"). I was rather surprised to find that "freest of the free", which I had thought might account for a significant fraction of the "freest"s, is barely attested at all.