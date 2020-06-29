« previous post |

Boogaloo is in the news these days, in reference to what a recent Forbes article calls "a loose group of far-right individuals who are pro-gun, anti-government, and believe that another civil war in America is imminent". The politics is complex and evolving, as a USA Today article explains:

[T]here are various facets to the loosely organized group: One generally stems from its original ties to neo-Nazis and white supremacists, while a newer facet is libertarian.

"There's a lot of overlap and the boundary is blurry because they both evolved together," said Alex Newhouse, digital research lead at Middlebury Institute's Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism. "It is very difficult to know if the 'boogaloo boi' you see standing in the middle of the street at a protest is there in solidarity or to incite violence."

For further details, see the Wikipedia entry for "Boogaloo movement". The term's linguistic history poses the puzzle of how the name of a Latinx and Black dance fashion came to be adopted by white supremacists:

Wikipedia describes the etymological history this way:

The [movie's] subtitle "Electric Boogaloo", originally a reference to a funk-oriented dance style of the same name, has entered the popular culture lexicon as a snowclone pejorative nickname to denote an archetypal sequel. […]

The term "boogaloo" on its own has also become a slang term on the Internet, used by far-right extremists to describe an uprising against the government, the implication being that such a conflict would be a "sequel" to the American Civil War. Groups ascribing to this ideology are considered to be a part of the boogaloo movement, and their members are sometimes called "boogaloo boys".

Or often now "boogaloo bois" — so there's also the question of how boi, originally a gender-queer respelling of boy, came to be adopted by a movement whose natural constituency seems likely to be homophobic.

The word boogaloo (or bugalú) itself has a complicated deep history. There are likely resonances of boogie and boogie-woogie., for which the OED lists relevant song titles going back to the late 19th century:

Boogie Man (1880), Dance of the Boogie (1892), The Bogey Walk (1900), Hoogie Boogie Dance (1909), That Syncopated Boogie Boo (1912), Boogie Rag (1917). Compare also booger rooger in the title of a musically related piece Booger Rooger Blues (1927) by U.S. blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter ‘Blind’ Lemon Jefferson (?1897–1929).

The OED has a 1926 citation connecting to Bogalusa LA and the Citizens' Military Training Camp:

1926 Boogaloo: Fort Barrancas, Florida (Mil. Training Camps Assoc. U.S.) 48 A very homesick candidate from Bogalusa, La., was adopted by a genial Captain..as his own ‘Bugaloo’. The name won immediate favor in the CMTC [i.e. Citizens' Military Training Camp], all men affectionately referring to each other as ‘Boogaloos’. Hence, the Annual name!

An NPR piece (Jessica Lipsky, "Who Owns 'Boogaloo'?", 5/31/2020) suggests another possible connection to Bogalusa:

Some scholars argue that boogaloo's origins can be traced to Bogalusa, La., where the Deacons for Defense and Justice confronted the Klu Klux Klan in the mid-'60s and potentially inspired James Brown, who toured the South on the Chitlin Circuit and could have named a dance and his 1966 single after the city (though one archival video shows Brown dancing the boogaloo as early as 1963).

Then there are the picto-linguistic puns — phrases that share the (approximately) same consonant sequence, especially "big igloo" and "big luau" — and the memes based on them, like igloo logos and Hawaiian shirts.

There's an obvious analogy to Charles Manson and Helter Skelter, but this doesn't seem to be a conscious connection for the members of the movement.

Permalink