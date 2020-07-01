« previous post |

From Shī jīng 詩經 (Poetry Classic), circa 6th c. BC:

(Her) hands are like catkins;

skin is like congealed lard;

neck is like larva of longicorn;

teeth are like calabash seeds;

forehead (like that of) cicada,

eyebrows (like antennae of) moth,

(her) enchanting smile is winsome;

(her) beautiful eyes are clear-set.

— Ode 57, tr. Shuheng Zhang

Shǒu rú róu tí

fū rú níng zhī

lǐng rú qiú qí

chǐ rú hù xī

qín shǒu é méi

qiǎo xiào qiàn xī

měi mù pàn xī.

—— Wèi fēng·shuòrén

手如柔荑

膚如凝脂

領如蝤蠐

齒如瓠犀

螓首蛾眉

巧笑倩兮

美目盼兮。

—— 衛風·碩人

When I first read this poem half a century ago, I was stunned — and have been charmed by it ever since. Now I wish that there were a talented artist who could draw a picture of this eminent beauty from the "Airs of Wei" in the Poetry Classic!

