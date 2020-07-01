Similes for female pulchritude in an ancient Chinese poem
From Shī jīng 詩經 (Poetry Classic), circa 6th c. BC:
(Her) hands are like catkins;
skin is like congealed lard;
neck is like larva of longicorn;
teeth are like calabash seeds;
forehead (like that of) cicada,
eyebrows (like antennae of) moth,
(her) enchanting smile is winsome;
(her) beautiful eyes are clear-set.
— Ode 57, tr. Shuheng Zhang
Shǒu rú róu tí
fū rú níng zhī
lǐng rú qiú qí
chǐ rú hù xī
qín shǒu é méi
qiǎo xiào qiàn xī
měi mù pàn xī.
—— Wèi fēng·shuòrén
手如柔荑
膚如凝脂
領如蝤蠐
齒如瓠犀
螓首蛾眉
巧笑倩兮
美目盼兮。
—— 衛風·碩人
When I first read this poem half a century ago, I was stunned — and have been charmed by it ever since. Now I wish that there were a talented artist who could draw a picture of this eminent beauty from the "Airs of Wei" in the Poetry Classic!
Philip Taylor said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:02 am
Try as I might, I really cannot become excited by the thought of female "skin like congealed lard" …
Victor Mair said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:10 am
white, glistening, soft, smooth….
Philip Taylor said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:14 am
No good, doesn't work — I cannot get "congealed" out of my mind !
ycx said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:15 am
I'm mildly amused by the combination of "碩人" (literally "big human") and "skin like congealed lard".
Victor Mair said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:18 am
At least it's not "moist".
Victor Mair said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:29 am
@ycx
Hah hah! Good one!!!!
A lady in my hometown used to like to eat scoops of lard from a can. Let me tell you, she was BIG!! VERY BIG!! Especially her upper arms. They looked like nothing else than congealed lard.
Victor Mair said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:30 am
From Cecilia Segawa Seigle:
I would never have been able to read and understand the original, so the translation was very much appreciated. And I was very surprised by the modernity of the idea of describing the pulchritude of woman with such down-to-earth descriptive expressions.
Chinese geniuses continue to surprise me.
Steve Jones said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:33 am
I expect there are erudite tomes on Tang appraisals for female pulchritude too?
Meanwhile… in “L’indifférent” of Ravel's Shéhérazade, some translators of "Tes yeux sont doux comme ceux d’une fille" refused to countenance that it referred to an androgynous boy, rendering it as "Your eyes are soft like those of any girl". As I note in my post
https://stephenjones.blog/2017/01/19/simile/
you wouldn’t say, “Your skin is wrinkly like that of an elephant” if you were talking to an elephant, would you?
Philip Taylor said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:39 am
That would very much depend on whether I could be certain that the elephant rejoiced in her wrinkly skin …
Steve Jones said,
July 1, 2020 @ 7:47 am
Fair point, Philip. But I still think it'd be considered a dodgy chat-up line on the elephant-dating circuit…
Coby Lubliner said,
July 1, 2020 @ 8:01 am
Steve Jones: For what it's worth, according to French Wikipedia, Tristan Klingsor (the author of the Schéhérazade poems) was bisexual:
Marié en 1902 à Marie Ernestine Morel, père d'une fille, il aurait, selon le critique Tim Ashley, connu une passion homosexuelle pour un « jeune étranger »