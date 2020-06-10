« previous post |

Stunning speech (7:49) by Achille, a graduating student from Burkina Faso at the NTU commencement on June 6:

At first I was amazed at the perfection of his Mandarin — grammar, tones, enunciation, intonation, stresses, pauses, pace, delivery — everything was so natural and just right. By the time I got to the end, my whole face was covered with tears. Not only was his language itself so incredibly beautiful, the content of what he was saying was deeply touching, and he said it all with great dignity and grace, not the least bit maudlin.

If you are only familiar with PRC Putonghua (Mainland Modern Standard Mandarin [MSM]), you may think he got some of his consonants and vowels slightly wrong, but he was actually speaking proper Taiwan Guóyǔ 國語 ("National Language", i.e., "Mandarin").

Achille's homeland, Burkina Faso, is one of the poorest countries of the world and its people have among the lowest life expectancy (61 years). The irony of Achille's situation in Taiwan is that, up until the middle of May, 2018, Burkina Faso had diplomatic relations with the island nation, but that it derecognized Taiwan and shifted its diplomatic relations to the PRC.

All of these things made life economically difficult for Achilles, but he persisted. He emphasizes that, despite the challenges, he recognized the importance of education and constantly strove to study and increase his knowledge. He had learned French, the official language of his country, but his inability in English made it difficult for him to seek higher education and study abroad. When he came to Taiwan, he couldn't speak a sentence in Mandarin. But he persevered by going to Fu Jen University for language training and in four months learned enough English and Mandarin to be admitted to eight colleges and universities in Taiwan, and chose to matriculate at NTU. Subsequently, he quickly gained mastery over Mandarin to the point that he was able to participate fully in the academic and social life of the university.

In his speech, Achille also says a few words in Taiwanese:

大家好! > Ta̍k-ke hó! ("Hello, everybody!")

我就聽無啦 > Góa chiū thiann bô lah ("I didn't understand"). What I've written here differs from what's in the subtitles.

Near the end of his speech, he also speaks in his native language, Mòoré.

