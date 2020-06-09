« previous post |

A favorite expression of Dōngběi rén 東北人 ("Northeasterners") is zhóu. It means "mulish". The adjective zhóu describes a person who is stubborn, but not in an obnoxious, offensive way, rather in a cute, amiable, charming, or naive manner.

Despite its relatively high frequency in Northeastern speech, there is no known Sinograph / Chinese character that corresponds to this morpheme. It is customarily or conventionally written as "zhóu 軸" ("axis; axle"), but that is only a borrowed makeshift.

This phenomenon — vernacular, colloquial, dialectal, topolectal morphemes lacking Sinographic (Hànzì 漢字) forms — is quite common. Ironically, it is often high frequency morphemes that lack Hànzì written forms, including the very highest frequency morphemes such as the Taiwanese possessive particle pronounced ê [e].

Even the sources of very high frequency lexemes (including the absolute highest) in standard written Chinese (basically Mandarin) originally began with morphemes lacking suitable Sinographic form, but became attached to characters having quite different meanings. Ultimately, the latter were bleached of their original meanings and became accepted as the proper way to write the morphemes in question, e.g.:

possessive particle and relative clause marker de 的 ("target")

adverbial suffix de 地 ("floor; ground")

marker of the verbal complement de 得 ("get; obtain; achieve")

proximal demonstrative zhè 這 ("to meet")

plural signifier men 們 ("door; gate" + radical for "human")

I think that all of this is telling us something profound about the mismatch between the Chinese writing system and the ever-evolving spoken Sinitic languages and topolects. It is a question that has never been adequately addressed by Sinologists, philologists, and linguists. By saying that, however, maybe I'm just being a tad zhóu.

Selected readings

"Dongbei Survival Guide: You can be funny and emotional in Dongbeihua, but be careful," by Ginger Huang, The World of Chinese

"Northeastern Mandarin"

"Russian Loans in Northeast and Northwest Mandarin: The Power of Script to Influence Pronunciation" (1/23/11)

"Manchu loans in northeast Mandarin" (10/7/13)

"Varieties of Mandarin" (10/25/17)

"Triple topolectal reprimand" (5/29/16)

"Our Taiwan" (11/19/13)

"No character for the most frequent morpheme in Taiwanese" (12/10/13)

"Taiwanese Morphemes in Search of Chinese Characters", by Robert L. Cheng (Zheng Liangwei), Journal of Chinese Linguistics, 6.2 (June, 1978), 306-314.

[Thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang]

Permalink