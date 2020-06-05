« previous post |

If you're looking for words with lots of consonants and few or seemingly no vowels, try Eastern Europe, especially Czechia.

I have a friend named Stu Cvrk, and I asked him the story of his surname and how to pronounce it. Here's what he told me:

It is Czech. The Czech pronunciation is "tsverk". My grandparents Americanized it a bit to make it easier to say, as we now pronounce it "swerk."



The story of its derivation according to family lore is this:

In the Middle Ages, people were generally identified by a single first name (Joe, John, Mary, etc.). As the population grew, the need for second names became apparent, and the local lords and landowners assigned second names based on a person's employment (Butcher, Baker, Farmer, etc.). When they got around to my ancestor, they assigned the name "Cvrk," which ostensibly is a Czech word for "the sound a cricket makes," and thus you can see where my ancestors ranked in the grand scheme of things.

And then there's the wondrous Hungarian-American surname, Csikszentmihalyi (5 vowels out of a total of 16 letters), for which see this post (11/5/15).



Selected readings

Permalink