Cvrk
If you're looking for words with lots of consonants and few or seemingly no vowels, try Eastern Europe, especially Czechia.
I have a friend named Stu Cvrk, and I asked him the story of his surname and how to pronounce it. Here's what he told me:
It is Czech. The Czech pronunciation is "tsverk". My grandparents Americanized it a bit to make it easier to say, as we now pronounce it "swerk."
The story of its derivation according to family lore is this:
In the Middle Ages, people were generally identified by a single first name (Joe, John, Mary, etc.). As the population grew, the need for second names became apparent, and the local lords and landowners assigned second names based on a person's employment (Butcher, Baker, Farmer, etc.). When they got around to my ancestor, they assigned the name "Cvrk," which ostensibly is a Czech word for "the sound a cricket makes," and thus you can see where my ancestors ranked in the grand scheme of things.
And then there's the wondrous Hungarian-American surname, Csikszentmihalyi (5 vowels out of a total of 16 letters), for which see this post (11/5/15).
.mau. said,
June 5, 2020 @ 5:11 am
Slovenian (and other languages from former Yugoslavia) also has a number of words without a vowel (the r is usually pronounced as a schwa): for example the city of Trieste is called Trst, and there is an island called Krk. When I had a brief vacation in Slovenia I was amused that the word for death is smrt; it kinda makes sense…
Athel Cornish-Bowden said,
June 5, 2020 @ 5:22 am
Hungarian names are nowhere near as difficult to pronounce (in a way a Hungarian would understand, though not exactly as a Hungarian would pronounce it) as they look.The rule is simple: you say each syllable in turn until you get to the end, pronouncing each one clearly (no mumbling) and putting the stress on the first. Once in a Hungarian restaurant in London I pronounced "paprikas" in a way that the waiters found so convincing that the called to owner to talk to me in Hungarian. Alas, speaking Hungarian demands more than knowing how to say "paprikas" , so he was disappointed.
Jim M. said,
June 5, 2020 @ 5:43 am
Mike Royko once wrote a column about an imaginary Bulgarian boxer named Brza Smrt—"Quick Death."