As is my custom, I was zipping along merrily, letting my fingers dance on the keys to transfer my thought-flow into typed words. Usually when I'm in a good mood and this happens — which is almost always — I'm thinking thoughts in my head (speaking the sounds of the words I want to type) and letting the neuro-muscular synapses and reflexes take care of the actual writing. It's really quite a nice, pleasurable collaboration between mind and body.

So, my normal practice is to think thoughts, "let my fingers do the walking", and enjoy watching what appears on the computer screen. But I do have to keep an eye on what my fingers are producing, because sometimes it is hilariously wrong and only tenuously connected to what was going on in my brain.

I do keep a close watch on what is being spewed out onto the computer screen. This is especially the case nowadays when the "a" key on my keyboard is being refractory. I have to hit the "a" key hrder (! that really hppened just now!!) than all the other keys with my relatively weak, little, left pinkie. Come to think of it, the same sort of thing often happens with my relatively weak, little, right pinkie, so ' " ; and : often get skipped over as I type. So I do have to closely monitor the stream of letters and punctuation marks that is flying out onto the computer screen (just had to correct that from "scream" [!], which actually showed up on the screen before I noticed it and immediately went bck and corrected it [I'm letting some of the missing "a's" remain to show that the pinkie problem is real]).

Imagine my surprise and amusement earlier this morning when I wanted to type "so boring and meaningless", but what my fingers put up on the screen — in real time as I was watching it take place — was "so borrowing and meaningless". Wow!!! That's amazing! Instead of the six letters of "boring", my fingers staccato punched out the nine letters of "borrowing", and three syllables instead of two syllables. This was not a problem of auto-correct; my fingers really did type "borrowing", even though my mind was thinking "boring".

My fingers are my semi-autonomous auto-pilot.

