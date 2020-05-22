« previous post |

People describe the experience of living through COVID-19 lockdowns and extreme social distancing as being "weird", "strange", "unsettling", "disturbing", and so on. As such, the current circumstances give rise to all sorts of new expressions to express their feelings and activities which are so different from "normal" times, one of the most common terms for what we're going through often being called "the new normal".

Jason Kottke, meister of one of the most venerable blogs, kottke.org, has written about these changes in "Covid-19 Slang and How Language Evolves Quickly in Stressful Times" (5/13/20). He draws on two other articles. From Tony Thorne's "#CORONASPEAK – the language of Covid-19 goes viral – 2", language and innovation (4/15/20), he garners the following:

Quarantimes – a hashtag or label for the prevailing circumstances under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

Rona, Lady Rona, roni, rone – the coronavirus personified/familiarised

Boomer remover – the coronavirus viewed as a phenomenon resulting in the decimation of the baby boomer demographic

Covidiot – a person behaving irresponsibly in conditions of containment

Doomscrolling/doomsurfing – obsessively accessing upsetting news online

Infits – outfits worn in conditions of confinement

Zoom mullet – a hairstyle developed in lockdown which is 'camera-ready' (presentable to a webcam) at front and sides and dishevelled at the rear

Covid waltz – manoeuvring to avoid close contact with passers-by while distance restrictions are in place

And, from Kate Burridge and Howard Manns "'Iso', 'boomer remover' and 'quarantini': how coronavirus is changing our language", The Conversation (5/10/20), he gathers these interesting terms:

In these times of COVID-19, there are the usual suspects: shortenings like "sanny" (hand sanitizer) and "iso" (isolation), abbreviations like BCV (before corona virus) and WFH (working from home), also compounds "corona moaner" (the whingers*) and "zoombombing" (the intrusion into a video conference). Plenty of nouns have been "verbed" too — the toilet paper/pasta/tinned tomatoes have been "magpied". Even rhyming slang has made a bit of a comeback with Miley Cyrus lending her name to the virus (already end-clipped to "the Miley"). Some combine more than one process — "the isodesk" (or is that "the isobar") is where many of us are currently spending our days. *[Dialectal alteration of Middle English whinsen, from Old English hwinsian.] AHDEL

If I had my druthers, I'd prefer that the disease and all the complications, inconveniences, and new words that it has brought would simply vanish from the face of the earth.

