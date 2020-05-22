Coronavirus slang and the rapid evolution of English
People describe the experience of living through COVID-19 lockdowns and extreme social distancing as being "weird", "strange", "unsettling", "disturbing", and so on. As such, the current circumstances give rise to all sorts of new expressions to express their feelings and activities which are so different from "normal" times, one of the most common terms for what we're going through often being called "the new normal".
Jason Kottke, meister of one of the most venerable blogs, kottke.org, has written about these changes in "Covid-19 Slang and How Language Evolves Quickly in Stressful Times" (5/13/20). He draws on two other articles. From Tony Thorne's "#CORONASPEAK – the language of Covid-19 goes viral – 2", language and innovation (4/15/20), he garners the following:
Quarantimes – a hashtag or label for the prevailing circumstances under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic
Rona, Lady Rona, roni, rone – the coronavirus personified/familiarised
Boomer remover – the coronavirus viewed as a phenomenon resulting in the decimation of the baby boomer demographic
Covidiot – a person behaving irresponsibly in conditions of containment
Doomscrolling/doomsurfing – obsessively accessing upsetting news online
Infits – outfits worn in conditions of confinement
Zoom mullet – a hairstyle developed in lockdown which is 'camera-ready' (presentable to a webcam) at front and sides and dishevelled at the rear
Covid waltz – manoeuvring to avoid close contact with passers-by while distance restrictions are in place
And, from Kate Burridge and Howard Manns "'Iso', 'boomer remover' and 'quarantini': how coronavirus is changing our language", The Conversation (5/10/20), he gathers these interesting terms:
In these times of COVID-19, there are the usual suspects: shortenings like "sanny" (hand sanitizer) and "iso" (isolation), abbreviations like BCV (before corona virus) and WFH (working from home), also compounds "corona moaner" (the whingers*) and "zoombombing" (the intrusion into a video conference).
Plenty of nouns have been "verbed" too — the toilet paper/pasta/tinned tomatoes have been "magpied". Even rhyming slang has made a bit of a comeback with Miley Cyrus lending her name to the virus (already end-clipped to "the Miley"). Some combine more than one process — "the isodesk" (or is that "the isobar") is where many of us are currently spending our days.
*[Dialectal alteration of Middle English whinsen, from Old English hwinsian.] AHDEL
If I had my druthers, I'd prefer that the disease and all the complications, inconveniences, and new words that it has brought would simply vanish from the face of the earth.
[h.t. Meg Davis]
Gregory Kusnick said,
May 22, 2020 @ 4:06 pm
Tangentially, I'm surprised to learn that "the new normal" dates from (at least) 1850, and peaked in the 1930s. After a long decline, it's been on the upswing again since roughly 2000.
Gregory Kusnick said,
May 22, 2020 @ 4:08 pm
Whoops, wrong link. Try here.
David Morris said,
May 22, 2020 @ 5:23 pm
How many of these will maintain any usage once this is over?
Like WW1, WW2 and www, WFH takes longer to say than the full versions. Whenever I see WFH, I first interpret it as 'What the f-', as in an email from the manager saying 'Fred is WFH today'.
Viseguy said,
May 22, 2020 @ 5:33 pm
VM: "If I had my druthers, I'd prefer that the disease and all the complications, inconveniences, and new words that it has brought would simply vanish from the face of the earth."
Hear, hear, Prof. Mair! But since the disease shows no sign of vanishing anytime soon, I'll play the cognitive psychotherapist and suggest we think of the "new words that it has brought" as a proclamation of human resilience in the face of existential peril — he said, sipping a quarantini (which he just Added to Dictionary).
Orin K Hargraves said,
May 22, 2020 @ 5:47 pm
See also https://medium.com/@wordworking/how-covid-19-has-changed-language-3328c217c028
Narmitaj said,
May 22, 2020 @ 6:19 pm
I tried a small local effort to get the Before Times known at the Antecovidian World. But it didn't catch on.