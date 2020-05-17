« previous post | next post »

[The following is a guest post by John Mock. I am impressed by how much detailed scholarship (although perhaps not always of great precision and rigor) on such an esoteric matter as that discussed herein already existed in the 18th and 19th centuries.]

John Biddulph in his book Tribes of the Hindoo Koosh (Calcutta: Office of the Superintendent of Government Printing, 1880), p. 24, wrote:

I have been told by a Nepalese gentleman that Thum is a Chinese title, meaning Governor, and that it is used in a reduplicated form Thum Thum, to signify a Governor General. [footnote: It is perhaps a corruption of the word Tung, which appears in many titles. The Chinese Governor of Kashgaria is called Tsung Tung, and the officer who commands the troops is styled Tung-lung.] Its very existence in these countries, where its origin has been completely lost sight of, is curious and must be extremely ancient.

Henry H. Howorth, in his article "The Northern Frontagers of China. Part VIII. The Kirais and Prester John", Journal of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, vol. 21 no. 2 (1889), pp. 383-5, discussing Tang relations with Uighurs, wrote:

The Chinese emperor at this time was called Tham vu tsum.", and, "During the reign of Tham yi tsum, from 860 to 874….

According to this list of emperors of the Tang dynasty, this would be Emperor Li Cui 李漼, reign 13 September 859–15 August 873; regnal era Xiantong 咸通, 860–873.

Emperor Yizong of Tang (December 28, 833 – August 15, 873), né Li Wen, later changed to Li Cui (Chinese: 李漼), was an emperor of the Tang dynasty of China. He reigned from 859 to 873. Yizong was the eldest son of Emperor Xuanzong. After Emperor Xuanzong's death in 859, Emperor Yizong was placed on the throne by the eunuch Wang Zongshi (王宗實), who killed other eunuchs supporting another son of Emperor Xuanzong, Li Zi the Prince of Kui.

Howorth cites as a reference a work by the Jesuit Claude de Visdelou (1656-1737), "Histoire de la Tartaire" (1780), p.70; p. 80.

However, Edwin H. Parker, in his article "China and the Pamirs", The Contemporary Review, 72 (December 1897), pp. 867-879, wrote on p. 872:

…Hunza and Nagar…, whose rulers, according to Dr. Leitner [Leitner seems to have adopted this etymology from Alexander Cunningham, Ladak (1854/1977), whom he quotes], used to bear the "Chinese title of Tham." There is no such title in China, but it is conceivable that the somewhat contemptuous word t'ou-mu, or head-man (not a title), may be meant, for until quite recently the "head-man of the Kamchuti" (Kunjut) sent a small annual tribute of gold to Yarkand….

Parker continues his theory in "A Few Chinese Notes about Chitral, Hunza, &c", in The China Review (1897), pp. 787-9.

The 'headeye' or t'ou-mu (a slightly contemptuous word, not a title, having much the same shade of meaning as 'boss') is in one place called Mir Rajah, and in the other Khamchüt. Here, clearly, we have a third form of Khandjut, and also the origin of the mysterious 'Chinese title of thun.'

However, Parker's t'ou-mu seems more likely to be from tümän-begi: "chief of ten thousand", listed in KIM Hodong, "Eastern Turki Royal Decrees of the 17th Century in the Jaring Collection", in Studies on Xinjiang Historical Sources in 17-20th Centuries, edited by James A. Millward, Yasushi Shinmen, and Jun Sugawara (Tokyo: Toyo Bunko, 2010), pp. 59-107. Kim cites Gustaf Raquette's 1912 Eastern Turki Grammar: Practical and Theoretical Vocabulary:

As Raquette has already remarked, tümän-begi, ming-begi, yüz begi and on-begi were originally military titles, but as the Moghuls moved into the Tarim Basin and their nomadic tribal bonds became gradually weakened, these titles seem to have transformed into those of civil officials governing local districts.

So, is Parker correct that there is no Chinese title of Tham, refuting Howorth and de Visdelou? If so, then perhaps we should look to the Turkish title as the source of Burushaski Tham. Or, it may be an indigenous term.

Although the Turkish etymology is attractive, Tham, used in folklore/legends, seems earlier.

[VHM: I have encountered some of these words in Tocharian, so that language should also be taken into account. See, for example, "Tocharian, Turkic, and Old Sinitic 'ten thousand'" (4/23/19) — tummen, tumane, tmām for "ten thousand", which also has a cognate in Persian.]

Reading

John Mock, "A Tibetan Toponym from Afghanistan", Revue d'Etudes Tibétaines, no. 27, Octobre 2013, pp. 5-9.

