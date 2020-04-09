« previous post |

Tweet from Heitor@Heitormde:

Olha o nível que tá chegando. O mundo já está lascado demais para vir um cara e fazer um negócio desse. Isso é crime! pic.twitter.com/PDzujzIpbN — Heitor (@Heitormde) March 20, 2020

The 0:36 video was taken just outside the gate of the Chinese embassy in Brasilia.

When I first saw the anti-Xi banner in the following article, I struggled a couple of seconds to make sense of the Chinese characters on it:

"Xi Jinping a 'son of a bitch,' say Bolsonro supporters", Gustavo Ribeiro, The Brazilian Report (3/20/20)

It's only later, when I saw the video with a similar banner decrying the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, with the characters in their correct orientation, not upside down as on the Xi banner, that I realized they wrote "gǔndàn 滚蛋" ("scram; get out; go to hell" — lit., "roll out [like] an egg"). In Cantonese, it would be gwan2 daan6-2 滾蛋 (lit., "roll out [like an egg]"; "get out [of the way]; go away; scram; beat it; begone; get out; go to hell; f*** off").

This is one of the most colorful, opprobrious, insulting, vile curses in Chinese. We've often encountered it on Language Log (see "Selected readings" below), similarly we have also discussed the semantics of eggs — good, bad, and indifferent — in many posts.

Selected readings

Permalink