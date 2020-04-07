« previous post |

In previous posts on this subject (see "Readings" below), we have listed a number of traits of the typical troll. There are a few more items that have not been explicitly covered, so I will mention them here.

First, though, a prefatory remark about the defining nature of a troll and what his / her modus operandi consists of. Namely, the primary purpose of a troll is to disrupt the smooth, collaborative functioning of a discussion group that is dedicated to the discovery of ideas and free, fruitful, civil exchange of opinions. Trolls want to inflame others so as to bring a screeching halt to amicable, productive dialogue and discourse. Sometimes trolls will come perilously close to derailing an interesting discussion, causing a furor of denunciation and recrimination, but then, if the group is fortunate and things calm down, they will end up having a stimulating, enlightening conversation after all.

A conspicuous characteristic of the typical troll is that either they do not read the comments policy of the forums where they deposit their invective or they read the guidelines but choose not to adhere to them. Our comments policy may be accessed by clicking on the link at the top right of the Language Log (LLog) homepage. However, since many commenters consistently break these rules, I think it is fitting to list them here for all LLog readers to see:

Be brief. Blog posts may be long or short; blog comments should be short. If you have a lot to say, post it on your own blog and link to it. If you don't have a blog, you could start one easily (for example here or here). Or you could link to a document that you've published on your own web site, or (for example) here.

Be relevant. Language Log is our site, where we write about whatever we want. Our main concern is for the quality of experience for our tens of thousands of readers. As a commenter, you are a guest, and should comment on the content of the post you're commenting on. If you want to write about some other topic, do it on your own blog.

Be informed. If you don't know anything, please don't say anything. If the topic is new to you, do some research before you comment. And take the time to be specific: "<specific person> discussed this in <specific reference>" is better than "I think that I once read something about this"; and "this seems to be inconsistent with <specific documented fact>" is better than "I don't agree".

Be polite. If you don't know what this means, don't comment.

Comments that violate these guidelines will be deleted without notice. Repeat offenders may be banned.

Some of the best and most highly respected bloggers on LLog have ceased to write here any longer because of the viciousness and violence of the comments they encountered time and time again. That's a great loss for all of us.

If you don't want to be a troll, avoid:

preening, prancing, and parading (i.e., don't show off; be humble)

pomposity and pedantry

pouncing and denouncing

officiousness and arrogance

superciliousness and smugness

vituperousness and vileness

name-calling and ad hominem aspersions

insinuation and ascribing guilt by association

castigation and chastisement

shouting people down

changing topic and shifting blame

repeated off-topic observations — focus on the subject at hand

repetition and piling on ("what X and Y said" — that is so boring and unhelpful)

magnifying a blemish or defect of others so as to nullify their contributions

self-righteousness

demonization

negativity

gratuitous politicization and blatant partisanship

Instead, do:

stick to the topic of the post

emphasize the positive

add useful information

learn what you can from the o.p. and other commenters

maintain your critical faculties without giving in to cynicism and censure

Since trolls are fundamentally adversarial and antagonistic, the don'ts are more numerous than the dos.

Trollery is not drollery; it can be hurtful and destructive.

In Chinese, we have a saying: "yīwén bù zhí 一文不值" ("not worth a penny / farthing") when a person considers something or someone utterly worthless. I personally don't think that is ever the case. I always try to find something useful in whatever I confront. Indeed, if one looks at the world with an open mind, it is surprising what treasures one may discover, worth far more than one might have expected with jaded, jaundiced eyes.

To whom does all this apply? As my Mom used to say, "If the shoe fits, wear it."

