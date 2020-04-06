« previous post |

The good news is that it's a language.

The bad news is that you can't speak it.

"China's version of TikTok suspends users for speaking Cantonese: ByteDance's short video app Douyin has been urging live streamers to switch to the country's official language", Abacus via SCMP (4/3/20)

I've been hearing similar reports concerning the use of Cantonese on other social media: it is definitely discouraged or even forbidden. At least, though, the Abacus article does not miscall Cantonese a dialect, but affords it the dignity of referring to it as a language.

The cited article begins:

With about 68 million native speakers, Cantonese is the second most widely spoken Chinese language. But if you're trying to use it in a live stream on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, it might get you banned.

This is what happened to Nicolas Leung. His account received three 10-minute bans over the last three weeks accompanied by prompts to switch to Mandarin, China's official language, while using Douyin's live streaming function. And he's not the only one. Cantonese-speaking content creators have been expressing dissatisfaction over Douyin urging users to speak Putonghua, the Chinese word for Mandarin that literally means "common language." This is despite the fact that the platform doesn't appear to have any listed rules governing the use of different languages.

This would be like people in Canada being told not to speak French, like people in India being told not to speak Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, etc., etc., like people in America being told not to speak Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, French, Taglog, Vietnamese, Korean, Bengali, German, Hebrew….

Can you imagine?

