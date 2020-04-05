Alphabetical transcriptions in Cantonese
[This is a guest post by Till Kraemer]
I live in Hong Kong, and many things are fascinating here, especially the way they use English characters in Cantonese. Some very frequently used words (including tones and everything) don't have Chinese characters at all, like "hea" and "chur". Obviously it's colloquial, but this interesting Chinese/English mix goes as far as official names of movies:
Note that "快D" is Hong Kong's very common spelling for "hurry up" (again, I believe there is no equivalent Chinese character available for the "D", but there is definitely a tone to it – flat high, I would guess first tone in Cantonese).
I'm really curious if this kind of spelling fusion has happened anywhere else in the Sinosphere or even in East Asia!
Separate little treasure:
#TranslationErrors ICE's Hong Kong Urban History Series 香港都市史系列 Who is "Rednaxela" in Rednaxela Terrace? 到底列拿士地臺個「列拿士」係邊嗰？ Streets in Hong Kong often named after Kings, Queens, Governors and powerful businessmen. Located in Soho, Central, Rednaxela Terrace is named after a strange "Mr. Rednaxela". In fact, it was originally known as "Alexander Terrace", named after its property owner, a Mr. Alexander. However, at that time, as Chinese scripts were read from right to left, a Chinese clerk wrote the name backwards when registering the street. Subsequently, the Chinese transliteration followed the wrong English and became the name we know today. 香港嘅街道一向以國王、皇后、港督同外籍商業大亨嘅名字命名。位處中環蘇豪區嘅列拿士地臺就根據一個奇名命名（註：列拿士並非一個存在的英文姓氏）。其實，佢本來根據該地嘅物業持有人，一位名叫亞歷山大(Alexander) 嘅先生–命名，所以叫做亞歷山大臺。但係由於當時中文係由右往左讀，所以一位華裔公務員喺為街道註冊時，不慎將個名倒轉寫 (Rednaxela)。可想而知，中文街名跟住錯誤嘅英文名進行音譯，就變成今日嘅列拿士地臺。 Source: Andrew, Y., & Gillis, H. (2009). Signs of a Colonial Era. Hong Kong: Hong Kong University Press. #hongkonghistory #hkstreet #hkhistory #alexander #hkknowledge #icehongkong #urbancity #urbanrural #translators #errors #righttoleft #lefttoright #翻譯擺烏龍
They managed to spell "Alexander" backwards and then transcribed it into Cantonese using an imaginary pronunciation of a non-existent word to guide their transcription I believe? Or do you think they may have used some kind of standard transcription method based on the most common English syllables? Is English standard enough for this?
