« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Till Kraemer]

I live in Hong Kong, and many things are fascinating here, especially the way they use English characters in Cantonese. Some very frequently used words (including tones and everything) don't have Chinese characters at all, like "hea" and "chur". Obviously it's colloquial, but this interesting Chinese/English mix goes as far as official names of movies:

(image source)

Note that "快D" is Hong Kong's very common spelling for "hurry up" (again, I believe there is no equivalent Chinese character available for the "D", but there is definitely a tone to it – flat high, I would guess first tone in Cantonese).

I'm really curious if this kind of spelling fusion has happened anywhere else in the Sinosphere or even in East Asia!

Separate little treasure:

(source)

They managed to spell "Alexander" backwards and then transcribed it into Cantonese using an imaginary pronunciation of a non-existent word to guide their transcription I believe? Or do you think they may have used some kind of standard transcription method based on the most common English syllables? Is English standard enough for this?

Selected readings

Permalink