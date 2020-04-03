« previous post |

At first I thought these might have come from Singapore or some other Southeast Asian country, but upon closer inspection, I see that they are from the Hong Kong Department of Health, which was confirmed by Fraser Howie, who sent them to me. They are respectively in Hindi, Indonesian, Thai, Nepali, Bengali, Sinhala, Urdu, Vietnamese, and Tagalog. Upon further reflection, it is clear that the content of the posters is directed at the foreign domestic helpers who comprise five percent of Hong Kong's population. One of their favorite activities when they have time off from their jobs is to gather in groups in public places, sitting on the ground or on benches to chat and often to enjoy what to me seems like a picnic.



















Here's the English version of these posters:

New requirements to reduce gatherings

Maintaining social distancing is key to delay the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong The prohibition of group gatherings with more than four people in public places commences at 0:00 am on March 29 for a period of 14 days (i.e. till April 11) Any person who contravenes the regulation shall be liable to a maximum fine of $25,000 or imprisonment for six months



(Source)

For those who are interested, the Chinese version of these posters may be found here.

Here's the website of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for fighting the virus (kàngyì 抗疫). You can see that the same nine languages are featured on this website.

Selected readings

Permalink