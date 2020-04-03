Social distance posters in various Asian scripts
At first I thought these might have come from Singapore or some other Southeast Asian country, but upon closer inspection, I see that they are from the Hong Kong Department of Health, which was confirmed by Fraser Howie, who sent them to me. They are respectively in Hindi, Indonesian, Thai, Nepali, Bengali, Sinhala, Urdu, Vietnamese, and Tagalog. Upon further reflection, it is clear that the content of the posters is directed at the foreign domestic helpers who comprise five percent of Hong Kong's population. One of their favorite activities when they have time off from their jobs is to gather in groups in public places, sitting on the ground or on benches to chat and often to enjoy what to me seems like a picnic.
Here's the English version of these posters:
New requirements to reduce gatherings
- Maintaining social distancing is key to delay the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong
- The prohibition of group gatherings with more than four people in public places commences at 0:00 am on March 29 for a period of 14 days (i.e. till April 11)
- Any person who contravenes the regulation shall be liable to a maximum fine of $25,000 or imprisonment for six months
(Source)
For those who are interested, the Chinese version of these posters may be found here.
Here's the website of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for fighting the virus (kàngyì 抗疫). You can see that the same nine languages are featured on this website.
Ambarish Sridharanarayanan said,
April 3, 2020 @ 2:22 pm
Given the complete lack of Dravidian languages and the presence of Hindi and Urdu, my first guess would have been Dubai or Abu Dhabi, not a SE Asian country.
Barbara Phillips Long said,
April 3, 2020 @ 2:27 pm
When did green for go or yes and red for stop or no become so universal? Also, checkmark for yes (or done) and X for no? It doesn't seem likely that X for no arose coincidentally in countries using several of the scripts shown above.
Did X for no come from traffic signs as automobiles became more common?
Did the use of red for stop and green for go also come from U.S. or western traffic signals, from the use of red and green lights in marine navigation, or from some other source?
I thought colors for good luck, mourning, celebration, religious seasons, or other displays were not that uniform across cultures.
Philip Taylor said,
April 3, 2020 @ 2:35 pm
Not from navigation, Barbara, where they traditionally signify port and starboard. And thinking of Leo's comment in another thread (concerning the non-portability of 04-02-2020), what you call a "checkmark" I call a "tick", and what you call an "X" I could easily picture when you write "a checkmark" !