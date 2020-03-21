« previous post |

By chance, I came across this interesting Uyghur word for "onion" that derives from Persian:

Uyghur پىياز‎ (piyaz), from Persian پیاز‎

(source)

It's piyoz (пиёз) in Uzbek also, which is closely related to Uyghur.

From Brian Spooner:

It's the normal Persian word for onion, which is a key ingredient in pretty much every Persian dinner dish, and (as I wrote in The Persianate Millennium) as Persian culture spread through Central Asia with the Persian language starting in the 9th century all the way to northern China, I wouldn't be surprised to find piyaz in any Turkic language. I don't remember whether the Ottomans bequeathed it to modern Turkish.

Ten-twenty years ago, when the previous Persian teacher would have parties and language tables in Williams Hall, I was very much aware of them because I would always smell the pungent odor of sliced onions, so I can very well believe what Brian Spooner says about the importance of onions in Persian cuisine.

From Mehmet Olmez:

In Uyghur, the Turkic word for onion (soQOn) was forgotten and they used the Persian word piyâz instead. Clauson already wrote about that in 1972. This is familiar to Turcologists. In modern Turkish, the word piyaz is used for a special food prepared with onion, boiled eggs, and beans.

Along with the Old Uyghur script, the Old Uyghur word for "onion" passed into Mongolian as songino сонгино. That became ᠰᡠᠨᡤᡤᡳᠨᠠ (sunggina) in Manchu. (source)



From James Millward:

When I was learning Uyghur (on my own, never became fluent) I would recite my vocab flash cards as I worked through them. When I hit the food words, such as piyaz, half the time my wife (Punjabi-English) would say "onion" or whatever the word was before I could recall it. There's a ton of these Persian cognates or Hindustani shared food words: samsa = samosa, tandoor = tandur, jira (cumin) is "zi-ran" in Chinese, but probably a loan from Uyghur. Is there a Uyghur word "sabsi"? Berthold Laufer's book Sino-Iranica would be a cool way to get at this.

I think there was a local Han word borrowed from the Uyghur, pi ya zi, for onion. Saw it in an old Xinjiang Hanyu book once.

From Middle Persian, pyʾc (piyāz) spread into many other Asian languages.

Dari Persian پیاز Iranian Persian Tajik пиёз ( piyoz )

پیاز • (piyâz) (plural پیازها‎ (piyâz-hâ))

Synonyms

سوخ ( sōx ) ( archaic )



Derived terms

پیازچه ( piyâzče )



Descendants

Assamese: পিয়াঁজ ( piãz ) Bengali: পেঁয়াজ ( pẽyaj ) Hindi: प्याज़ ( pyāz ) Kazakh: пияз ( pïyaz ) Kyrgyz: пияз ( piyaz ) Urdu: پیاز Uyghur: پىياز ( piyaz ) Uzbek: piyoz Chinese: 皮芽子 皮牙子 ( píyázi ) [VHM: see below]





Southwestern Fars

Noun

پیاز (piyâz)

( Masarm , Deh Sarv ) onion

See also

پیا ( piyâ )



Urdu

Etymology

From Persian پیاز‎ (peyâz).

Pronunciation

Noun

پیاز • (piyāz) f (Hindi spelling पियाज़)

(source)

The same Persian word also worked its way into Sinitic, hence Dungan (Northwest Mandarin, written in Cyrillic): пиязы (pii͡azɨ, I-I-II)

In Pekingese, we have a completely homophonous word written with the same characters, but here the morphemes are purely Sinitic and it means something completely different than the Sinitic transcription of the Persian word for "onion", where the characters are being used purely for their sounds:

píyázi 皮牙子 (lit., "skin / pelt teeth", i.e., "hairs revealed along the edges of a fur garment")

(source)

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Dickens and Sean Roberts]

