In recent days, the famous aria from the final act of Giacomo Puccini's opera Turandot, "Nessun dorma" (Italian: [nesˌsun ˈdɔrma]; English: "Let no one sleep"), has surfaced as part of a worldwide movement to encourage the Italian people in their struggle against the Wuhan novel coronavirus (see here, here, and here). This article by Claudia Rosett gives the backstory:

"An Uplifting Moment, in the Time of Coronavirus", PJ Media (3/14/20)

This led me to ponder the origins of Turandot's name, especially since the operatic version of the story is set in China and she is alleged to be a Chinese princess. Right away, I was in for a jolt, since "The name of the opera is based on Turan-Dokht (daughter of Turan), which is a common name used in Persian poetry for Central Asian princesses." (source)

Digging deeper in the same source, we learn:

Turandot is a Persian word and name that means "daughter of Turan", Turan being a region of Central Asia, formerly part of the Persian Empire. The name of the opera is taken from Persian Turandokht (توراندخت‎), with dokht being a contraction of dokhtar (daughter); the kh and t are both pronounced.



…

The story of Turandot was taken from a Persian collection of stories called The Book of One Thousand and One Days (1722 French translation Les Mille et un jours by François Pétis de la Croix – not to be confused with its sister work The Book of One Thousand and One Nights) – where the character of "Turandokht" as a cold princess was found.

June Teufel Dreyer remarks:

This is fascinating. Have always assumed that "daughter" came from Nordic languages' "dottir"; Töchter in German. So it came from Persian? Or they're accidentally the same?

June is right. It turns out that English "daughter" does have a Germanic basis, but it also has close cognates in Iranian, Indic, Greek, Slavic, and other branches of Indo-European, all the way back to PIE *dhugheter, but was lost in Celtic and Romance.

Middle English doughter, from Old English dohtor "female child considered with reference to her parents," from Proto-Germanic *dokhter, earlier *dhutēr (source also of Old Saxon dohtar, Old Norse dóttir, Old Frisian and Dutch dochter, German Tochter, Gothic dauhtar), from PIE *dhugheter (source also of Sanskrit duhitar-, Avestan dugeda-, Armenian dustr, Old Church Slavonic dušti, Lithuanian duktė, Greek thygater). The common Indo-European word, lost in Celtic and Latin (Latin filia "daughter" is fem. of filius "son").

(Etymological Dictionary Online)

For the fuller filiation (!) of the PIE word, we have this richly informative Wiktionary entry:

Reconstruction

There are two PIE reconstructions that can be obtained using the comparative method:

*dʰugh₂ter- on the basis of: PIIr. *dʰugHtar- (Sanskrit duhitár-, PIr. *dʰugʰtar- > *dʰugdʰar- > *dugdar- > Gathic Avestan dug ə dar-), Ancient Greek thugátēr-, Tocharian A ckācer, Tocharian B tkācer *dʰukter- on the basis of: Iranian *duxθrī (> Old Persian *duhçī) and *duxtar- (> New Persian duxtar) due to the absence of Bartholomae's Law, possibly Gaulish duxtir, Gothic dáuhtar, Oscan fu-utreí (dative singular), Armenian dustr, Hieroglyphic Luwian t(u)watra/i-, Lycian kbatra-, Slavic *dъkti > *dъťi, Lithuanian duktė̃



The latter form is secondary, occurring due to the deletion of the medial laryngeal in the sequence CHCC in the oblique stem, which was paradigmatically leveled in the daughters. E.g. genitive singular *dʰugh₂tr̥és > *dʰuktr̥és. The CHCC > CCC change was a synchronic PIE phonological rule.

According to Kloekhorst, hieroglyphic Luwian tu(w)atra/i- and Lycian kbatra- reflect Proto-Luwic *duetr-, further reflecting Proto-Anatolian *duegtr- < PIE full-grade stem *dʰwegh₂ter-. The original inflection was thus hysterodynamic bandi-type as described by Beekes (1995: 175): *CéC-R, *CC-éR-m, *CC-R-ós:

Nominative singular: *dʰwégh₂-tr̥ Accusative singular: *dʰugh₂-tér-m̥ Genitive singular: *dʰugh₂-tr-ós



After the split of Anatolian branch from Proto-Indo-European, the other Indo-European languages underwent a common innovation, replacing the nominative stem *dʰwégh₂tr̥ by the accusative stem in the zero-grade *dʰúgh₂tēr which however retained the original accentuation and which further underlies the attested Greek forms *θύγατηρ (Homeric θύγατρα (thúgatra)) > θυγάτηρ (thugátēr) (θυγατέρα, θυγατρός). In the other Indo-European languages the accentuation of the accusative was later on transferred to the nominative form, yielding the oxytonic paradigm listed in the declension table, as retained in Sanskrit (duhitā́, duhitáram, duhitúḥ) and Lithuanian (duktė̃, dùkterį, dukterès).

Etymology

The original meaning is probably "the (potential) suckler, the one that draws milk"; compare Sanskrit दुहे (duhé) / दुग्धे (dugdhe), and the *-tḗr suffix common to other r-stem kinship terms.

Noun

*dʰugh₂tḗr f

Inflection

more ▼Athematic, hysterokinetic singular nominative *dʰugh₂tḗr genitive *dʰugtrés

Idioms

Descendants

Anatolian: [Term?] Hittite: (duttariyatiyas, gen.sg.) Luwian: Cuneiform: (duttariyatis)Anatolian Hieroglyphs: ( FILIA tú-wa-tar /tuwatar/, acc.sg.) Lycian: (kbatra) Armenian: Old Armenian: դուստր (dustr) Armenian: դուստր (dustr) Balto-Slavic: *duktḗ (see there for further descendants) Celtic: *duxtīr (see there for further descendants) Germanic: *duhtēr (see there for further descendants) Hellenic: *tʰúgatēr Ancient Greek: θυγάτηρ (thugátēr), συγάτηρ (sugátēr) Greek: θυγατέρα (thygatéra) Tsakonian: σάτη (sáti) Mycenaean Greek: (tu-ka-te /tʰúgatēr/) Indo-Iranian: *dʰugʰdʰā, *dʰuǰʰitr- (see there for further descendants) Italic: *fuɣtēr Oscan: (futír) Tocharian: *täkā́cër Tocharian A: ckācar Tocharian B: tkācer



Luciano Pavarotti sings "Nessun dorma" from Turandot (The Three Tenors in Concert 1994)

Lyrics

Nessun dorma! Nessun dorma!

Tu pure, o Principessa,

nella tua fredda stanza,

guardi le stelle

che tremano d'amore, e di speranza! None shall sleep! None shall sleep!

Not even you, oh Princess,

in your cold bedroom,

watching the stars

that tremble with love, and with hope! Ma il mio mistero è chiuso in me;

il nome mio nessun saprà!

No, No! Sulla tua bocca,

lo dirò quando la luce splenderà! But my secret is hidden within me;

no one will know my name!

No, no! On your mouth,

I will say it when the light shines! Ed il mio bacio scioglierà

il silenzio che ti fa mia! And my kiss will dissolve

the silence that makes you mine!

Just before the climactic end of the aria, a chorus of women is heard singing in the distance:

Il nome suo nessun saprà,

E noi dovrem, ahimè, morir, morir! No one will know his name,

and we will have to, alas, die, die!

Calaf, now certain of victory, sings:

Dilegua, o notte!

Tramontate, stelle!

Tramontate, stelle!

All'alba, vincerò!

Vincerò! Vincerò! Vanish, o night!

Fade, you stars!

Fade, you stars!

At dawn, I will win!

I will win! I will win!

I've been mispronouncing her name my whole life. The correct pronunciation clearly has a "t" at the end (listen).

Reading

